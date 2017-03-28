The 9 Best Products for Curly Hair, According to Celebrity Hairstylists

“Air drying isn't always an option, especially when you have someplace to be, quick! It's important to use a high-quality dryer when adding heat to your hair to preserve the quality of your hair. Harry Josh pro dryer 2000 has some of the best technology on the market. Paired with the diffuser. The 8-speed and heat setting dryer will sure to be a curly girls best friend. It is the most powerful and lightweight dryer in its class and has an amazing ion off and on button. Simply click the button on for sleek styles, and off for more voluminous diffused styles.” —Mayeda