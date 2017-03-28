The 9 Best Products for Curly Hair, According to Celebrity Hairstylists

Keep your curls in check with the right formulas.
If you’ve got curly hair, you know that finding the right product to manage your mane can mean the difference between perfectly sculpted ringlets and an all-out frizz-fest. And while we’re sure you already have a trusted arsenal of products for your 'do, we thought we’d ask top hairstylists on what they use to get their clients' curly hair red-carpet worthy. Here are their favorite picks to get you coiffed in no time.
1
Ouidad VitaCurl Define & Shine Styling Gel-Cream
“I love the Vitalcurl Gel Cream by Ouidad. I put this in when hair is wet, comb through, and let it air dry. If your waves are limp and lazy, this gives them more structure, shine and a lot more oomph—it can take hair from loose waves to actual curls. If you diffuse it, the curls will have more hold and tons of volume.” —Nikki Providence, a Los Angeles-based stylist who has worked with Tori Kelly and Jenny Slate
2
Gliss Hair Repair Oil Nutritive Shampoo
“I recommend Schwarzkopf Gliss Hair Repair Nutritive Shampoo + Conditioner. Curly hair tends to be a bit dry and needs moisture. I love using Gliss Oil Nutritive on curly hair to revive moisture and shine. I like to leave the conditioner on while in a steam shower. The steam and heat helps to penetrate the follicles. I follow up with a cool rinse to seal the cuticle, enhance the curl, and renew the shine.” —Larry Sims, a Los Angeles based stylist who has worked with Kerry Washington, Tracee Ellis Ross, Lupita Nyong’o and Gabrielle Union.
3
Alterna’s Bamboo Line Kendi Oil
“With curly hair, it’s life-changing when you find an easy routine for the girl on the go. A leave-in conditioner paired with a dry-oil spray is a great combination. I’m a big fan of Honest Beauty’s Beyond Hydrated Moisture Milk and Alterna’s Bamboo Line Kendi Oil. Spray both products evenly through wet hair and then air dry or use a diffuser. I love the new Dyson hair dryer with the diffuser attachment. A spritz of flexible hairspray and you’re done.” —Davy Newkirk, a Los Angeles stylist who has worked with Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian, Jessica Alba, and Reese Witherspoon
4
Free Your Mane Hydrating Shampoo
“For curly coarse hair that tends to be dry-textured, I love Free Your Mane Shampoo and Conditioner for maintenance. It’s gentle and nourishing without unhealthy additives.”—Providence
5
Aussie Sprunch Hair Spray
“For curly hair, the best and most affordable product available would have to be Aussie's sprunch spray. Designed to enhance curls with Australian botanicals and convenience in mind. ” —Laura Polko, a New York-based stylist who has worked with Jenna-Dewan Tatum, Lea Michele, and Chrissy Teigen
6
Amika Curl Defining Cream
“Amika Curl Defining Cream is incredible for girls who struggle with time constraints in the morning. This cream is formulated to add shine and define curls, waves, and ringlets. It has an added boost of vitamin E and omega fatty acids to nourish your tendrils. Apply a small amount on the palm of your hands from mid-shaft to ends on damp hair and allow to air dry. You'll notice your hair will appear more defined, shiny, and full of life.” —Daven Mayeda, Honey Artists, a Los Angeles-based stylist who has worked with Adele and Mariah Carey
7
Shu Uemura Cotton Uzu
“My favorite curl products are Shu Uemura’s Cotton Uzu for almost all textures, Shu Uemura’s Kaze Wave Sensual Curl Texturizing Foam for texture that doesn't need as much hold and Kerastase’s Oleo Curl Cream for the least amount of hold.” —Melissa D’Avenio, Senior Stylist, Antonio Prieto Salon
8
Harry Josh Pro Dryer 2000
“Air drying isn't always an option, especially when you have someplace to be, quick! It's important to use a high-quality dryer when adding heat to your hair to preserve the quality of your hair. Harry Josh pro dryer 2000 has some of the best technology on the market. Paired with the diffuser. The 8-speed and heat setting dryer will sure to be a curly girls best friend. It is the most powerful and lightweight dryer in its class and has an amazing ion off and on button. Simply click the button on for sleek styles, and off for more voluminous diffused styles.” —Mayeda
9
Kerastase Discipline Cleansing Conditioner Curl Ideal
“My favorite curly hair products are the whole Kerastase Curl Ideál Discipline line.The shampoo is not really a shampoo in the popular sense. It's called a cleansing conditioner because it cleanses and conditions in one step. It's sulfate and silicone free, which most curly hair girls know to look for. It gives the curl elasticity and smooths the hair fiber. For fine hair the cleansing conditioner is enough, however if your hair is coarse and voluminous there's a nourishing masque that reduces volume, frizz control and adds a supple finish to the hair.” —Brian Zinno, Senior Education Director, Antonio Prieto Salon