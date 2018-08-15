9 Products That Will Transform Your Dry, Damaged Hair

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Frizz, breakage, split ends—damaged hair can make a great hair day feel totally unattainable. While a detox is one way to combat overworked strands, you'll probably want to keep locks styled while they heal, so the right products are essential for delivering good hair days in the short term and a healthier mane in the future. Below, we’ve rounded up the top treatments and stylers for replenishing dry, damaged hair. From masks to leave-in lotions and oils, these picks will get your hair looking and feeling soft, shiny, and—most importantly—strong.

