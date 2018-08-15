9 Products That Will Transform Your Dry, Damaged Hair

It's time to good-bye to dehydrated strands once and for all.
Frizz, breakage, split ends—damaged hair can make a great hair day feel totally unattainable. While a detox is one way to combat overworked strands, you'll probably want to keep locks styled while they heal, so the right products are essential for delivering good hair days in the short term and a healthier mane in the future. Below, we’ve rounded up the top treatments and stylers for replenishing dry, damaged hair. From masks to leave-in lotions and oils, these picks will get your hair looking and feeling soft, shiny, and—most importantly—strong.
RELATED: These Are the 4 Best Dandruff Shampoos, According to Dermatologists
1
Fekkai PrX Reparative Mending Elixir
Give your strands a much-needed drink with this oil elixir; the formula sinks in instantly so locks become silky to the touch. The vanilla scent is delicious, and argan extract glides over the cuticles of hair for a final result that looks hydrated, healthy, and oh-so-glossy.
2
Oribe Gold Lust Pre-Shampoo Intensive Treatment
This is a real treat for dry, damaged tresses. The balm-to-oil formula, which is meant to be applied before entering the shower, works double duty to prevent water damage and nourish hair.
3
OUAI Treatment Masque
Damage is no match for this mask, which is specifically formulated to tackle dehydration and restore moisture and body. Artichoke leaf extract works to seal hair cuticles and protect color from fading. Brand founder Jen Atkin recommends applying it right before a sweaty gym session, but you can also treat yourself to a night of pampering for gorgeous results.
4
LiveClean Argan Oil Replenishing Shampoo and Conditioner
This duo works together to enhance hair’s natural luster and replenish undernourished locks. The key is to use them together: The shampoo cleanses while the conditioner amps up hydration. Argan oil, grape seed oil, and olive oil smooth strands and provide UV protection.
To buy: Shampoo ($5; amazon.com) and conditioner ($5; amazon.com)
5
It’s a 10 Miracle Leave-In Product
Want a product you can throw in your bag for those moments when you peer into the bathroom mirror and find dull, dry locks looking back? This leave-in spray is the ultimate product for both post-shower repair and on-the-go treatment.
6
Marc Anthony True Professional Hydrating Coconut Oil & Shea Butter Deep Treatment
Need some TLC that won’t break the bank? This drugstore treatment is a total steal—moisture, hydration, and shine for under $5. Ingredients like coconut oil, Shea butter, and biotin help hair wake up looking brand-new.
7
R+Co CROWN Scalp Scrub
Loading up on products in an attempt to soothe your dehydrated strands? A scalp scrub is the perfect in-shower treatment to rinse away product buildup. It gently exfoliates for a healthier scalp, thanks to powerful ingredients like kaolin clay (to absorb oil) and salicylic acid (to eliminate bacteria and prevent dandruff).
8
Fekkai PrX Intense Fortifying Masque
Want moisture, fast? Just a few minute with this mask on will do wonders for your locks. The deep conditioning treatment yields transformative results, strengthening weak and damaged hair and providing a much-needed remedy for dry, brittle strands. Use once a week for a jolt of shine and strength.
9
IGK Rich Kid Coconut Oil Gel
There are few things coconut oil can’t work wonders on, and damaged hair is no exception. Great for all hair types, this styling gel strengthens as it shapes, replenishing hair’s lost nutrients while adding natural texture and a glossy finish.