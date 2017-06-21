These Are the 7 Best Primers for Oily Skin, According to Makeup Artists

Having trouble finding a primer that will prep your skin for makeup without making it overly shiny? Leave it to the experts.

Primer is an often-overlooked but important step in your beauty routine; it preps skin so makeup is easier to apply and will last longer without slipping off. But if you have oily skin, it can be a challenge to find the right one—in the same way that it's often difficult to find a foundation for oily skin, many primer formulas might make a dry complexion look glowy and radiant, but would deliver far too much shine for skin that's naturally oily.

We polled makeup artists to find out which primers will actually combat excess oil, not increase shine. Here, their top picks.

