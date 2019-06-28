Powder Sunscreen Is the Hero SPF Product Your Beauty Routine Is Missing

Alex Sandoval

*Immediately adds to shopping cart for summer*

By Susan Brickell
June 28, 2019

Want to know the secret for zapping oil from your face after a few hours in the sun (without wiping off your SPF) and for preventing scalp burns without making your hair oily? Well, we’ve finally discovered the hero SPF product you’ve been missing: powder sunscreen.

Powdered sunscreen is typically a mineral-based product that can be brushed onto the skin to deflect ultraviolet radiation, says Rachel Nazarian, MD, a New York-based dermatologist and fellow of the American Academy of Dermatology. While the idea of dusting yourself with powder to prevent sunburn and aging may seem too good to be true, it shouldn’t be so farfetched, since the active ingredients in most sunscreens—like zinc oxide and titanium dioxide—already exist in powder form, points out Debra Jaliman, MD, a dermatologist based in New York City. 

But you may be wondering, are powders as safe as other types of sunscreen? In order to achieve the SPF level advertised on the product label, you must apply the product—whether a lotion or powder—sufficiently and liberally, explains Dr. Nazarian. Because super lightweight powders are unlikely to provide effective coverage, be sure to choose one that’s sweat-proof (read: water-resistant) and has a high SPF, she adds. While a lotion should be your first choice for sunscreen (since it offers better coverage), you can use a powdered sunscreen on top of lotion for  additional protection, or for touch-ups throughout the day, Dr. Jaliman tells Health. She doesn’t recommend using it as your all-over body protection from the sun, though.

If your hair gets greasy easily and you don’t want to slather or spray sunscreen onto your scalp, powder sunscreen is a great solution because you can use it  directly on your part and hairline without causing any heavy buildup, says Dr. Jaliman. She specifically recommends powder protection to her patients who have oily or acne-prone skin, because it helps zap shine and won’t clog pores or make skin break out.

The best way to use powder sunscreen is to create a thick coat by making at least two passes over the area, and reapplying often, Dr. Nazarian says. Use it on top of a lotion and paired with other sun safe methods, like hats, sunglasses, and sun protective clothing with UPF.

Here, dermatologists share their favorite powder sunscreens that’ll protect you from the sun (and keep oily hair and skin at bay) all summer long.

RELATED: These Are the Best Sunscreens for Your Face, According to Dermatologists

1
Brush on Block Mineral Facial Sunscreen Powder

amazon.com

Joshua Zeichner, MD, director of cosmetic and clinical research in dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City, likes this brush-on powder sunscreen because it comes in both a tinted and translucent option. Many of his patients prefer the invisible version, since it acts as a setting powder for makeup and offers SPF protection at the same time. And there’s no messy white residue—score!

available at amazon.com $32
SHOP NOW

2
ISDIN Fotoprotector Mineral Sun Brush

amazon.com

This lightweight mineral powder is essentially colorless, making it versatile enough for all skin types, says Dr. Nazarian. The mattifying, natural finish offers an even canvas for makeup application and provides subtle coverage when worn on its own—whether you’re on the slopes or at the beach.

available at amazon.com $50
SHOP NOW

3
Supergoop Poof 100% Mineral Part and Scalp Powder SPF 45

sephora.com

Dr. Jaliman loves this mineral sunscreen powder because it can be easily applied to your scalp and hair part to protect exposed skin from the sun. It’s chemical-free, so it won’t irritate sensitive skin, and it even soaks up excess oil—think of it like a dry shampoo with SPF protection. 

available at sephora.com $34
SHOP NOW

4
Colorescience Sunforgettable Brush-On Sunscreen SPF 30

dermstore.com

Recommended by all three dermatologists, this mineral powder sunscreen features zinc oxide—to protect skin from both UVA and UVB rays—and red algae, which shields against free radical damage. It comes in five shades to complement a variety of skin tones, and the same powder also comes in SPF 50 if you prefer more coverage.

available at dermstore.com $65
SHOP NOW

5
Supergoop Invincible Setting Powder SPF 45

sephora.com

Packed with zinc oxide, moisturizing ceramides, and silica (which diffuses light and minimizes the appearance of pores), this silky, lightweight powder has a flattering matte finish that makes skin appear almost flawless, says Dr. Nazarian.

available at sephora.com $30
SHOP NOW

You May Like

Advertisement
Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement