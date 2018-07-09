The Best Natural Skincare Products You Can Buy on Amazon

The details: An organic, antioxidant-packed oil that protects against signs of aging and damage while enhancing skin’s natural glow, thanks to cold-pressed jojoba seed oil.

5-star review percentage: 95%

What the reviews say:

"I never realized how thirsty my skin was until I tried this incredible face oil! Contrary to what one might believe about putting oil on the face, this soaks in beautifully and leaves the face soft, supple, and glowing. I mix it with my CC cream, put it directly on my clean skin and I'm done. This is a wonderful product that I will never be without." —Crazy For Scrapbooking

"Obsessed with this face oil. Was nervous about using an oil as a moisturizer, but I couldn't be happier. It absorbs quickly and leaves your skin GLOWING. I have very dry skin and I really feel like it has evened out my skin so it is less dry. I also like to use it at night before bed." —Max

"I never enjoyed using face oils until I tried this! Leaves skin hydrated, radiant, and plump without any of the oily residue." —Cheryl