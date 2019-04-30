The 7 Best Firming Creams for Your Neck, According to Dermatologists

These doctor-recommended products can help firm the delicate skin on your neck.
If you’ve ever ventured into anti-aging products, you probably already have a favorite eye cream and face serum that you use daily. But you shouldn’t forget to show your neck a little extra attention, too—especially if you’re starting to notice sagging skin or fine lines and wrinkles in this area. While aging skin is something we all have to deal with at some point, neck firming creams have made it easier than ever to prevent the dreaded “turkey neck” from occurring.
Neck firming creams are specially-formulated to keep the delicate skin on your neck looking tighter, smoother, and more youthful. Not only do they help minimize the appearance of wrinkles and age spots that already exist, but with long-term use, they can even make the delicate skin on your neck much firmer.
Like most skincare products, the large number of neck firming creams available from both drugstores and luxury beauty retailers can feel overwhelming. To help you cut through the clutter, we turned to three top dermatologists to get their expert opinions. Keep reading to see which seven powerful neck firming creams they recommend.
1
RoC Multi Correxion 5-in-1 Anti-Aging Chest, Neck, and Face Cream
If you don’t want to spend money on a product that can only be applied to your neck, Debra Jaliman, MD, dermatologist and assistant clinical professor of dermatology at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City, suggests this multifaceted option from RoC. “This one is great for the neck but also for the face and chest because it is very hydrating and is created with an exclusive HEXINOL Technology and vitamin E,” she said. “It also has sunscreen, and many people forget that their neck and chest also need sun protection.” Amazon customers are also fans of the potent cream. One customer said she saw “a huge difference in the appearance of skin on my neck in less than two weeks.” While another said, “Your neck will definitely look smoother, firmer, and moisturized! It's awesome!”
2
Revision Nectifirm Advanced
This firming cream from Revision is infused with red microalgae that lifts and smooths your neck's delicate skin. ‘It is one of my favorite neck firming creams,” Dendy E. Engelman, MD, a board-certified dermatologic surgeon, tells Health. “When looking for neck creams, you want a formula like this that has antioxidants, peptides, hydrating ingredients, and moisturizing components.” This neck cream is formulated with powerful microbiome technology and boasts eight distinctive peptides and ceramides, as well as vitamin C and E that work together to diminish fine lines and tighten loose, crepey skin.
3
No7 Restore & Renew Face & Neck Multi-Action Serum
Prefer serums to creams? Joshua Zeichner, MD, Director of Cosmetic and Clinical Research in Dermatology at The Mount Sinai Hospital, suggests you try this product from No7. “It boasts amino acids and ceramides that soften and repair the sensitive skin on the neck,” he said. Out of 250 Ulta customers who’ve left reviews, 87% love the serum so much that they’d recommend it to others. “I use the lotion in the morning and before bed. My jawline has tightened and others have mentioned the change,” said one reviewer.
4
Elizabeth Arden Prevage Anti-Aging Neck and Décolleté Firm & Repair Cream
Another one of Dr. Engelman’s top picks is this cream from Elizabeth Arden because “it contains idebenone, thiotaine, and a vitamin E derivative.” Dr. Engelman adds that “the powerful antioxidant blend neutralizes free radicals, works to help support the skin’s structure, and provides a tightening effect.” In a four-week consumer study, 91% of women said they felt smoother skin. The beloved product has also won several awards, including ‘Best Neck Cream’ from our very own 2015 Beauty Awards.
5
IT Cosmetics Confidence in a Neck Cream Moisturizer
This powerful cream from IT cosmetics has been clinically tested to lift skin and make it feel smoother and firmer. Dr. Jaliman is a fan of this product because it features ingredients that work great on the thin skin found on necks. “It has hyaluronic acid, which is super hydrating, ceramides that protect the barrier of the skin, cinnamic acid—which is anti-inflammatory—vitamin B3 to help even skin tone and improve the appearance of enlarged pores and dullness, and seaweed extract that can improve skin’s elasticity,” she said.
6
iS Clinical Neck Perfect
Dr. Engelman recommends this cream by iS because “it’s powered by targeted botanicals and extremely powerful antioxidants.” One of its main ingredients is acacia Senegal gum, which can visibly smooth and firm skin. The cream also features hyaluronic acid to protect skin from environmental aggressors, and white willow bark extract, which works to exfoliate dead skin cells. This paraben-free firming cream is chock-full of moisturizing antioxidants that are good for delicate skin.
7
Sisley Paris Neck Cream
This Sisley Paris neck cream may be the most expensive product on the list, but Dr. Zeichner says it’s worth it. Not only does it start tightening loose skin instantly, but the cream can also help hydrate and soften the skin in your neck area. “The oat seed extract forms a firming film on the surface of the skin, while soy extract brightens, and the vitamin E neutralizes free radicals,” said Dr. Zeichner. While it is on the pricier side, Nordstrom customers say it’s well worth the price tag—one shopper said, “a little amount of product goes a long way.”