The 7 Best Firming Creams for Your Neck, According to Dermatologists

If you’ve ever ventured into anti-aging products, you probably already have a favorite eye cream and face serum that you use daily. But you shouldn’t forget to show your neck a little extra attention, too—especially if you’re starting to notice sagging skin or fine lines and wrinkles in this area. While aging skin is something we all have to deal with at some point, neck firming creams have made it easier than ever to prevent the dreaded “turkey neck” from occurring.

Neck firming creams are specially-formulated to keep the delicate skin on your neck looking tighter, smoother, and more youthful. Not only do they help minimize the appearance of wrinkles and age spots that already exist, but with long-term use, they can even make the delicate skin on your neck much firmer.

Like most skincare products, the large number of neck firming creams available from both drugstores and luxury beauty retailers can feel overwhelming. To help you cut through the clutter, we turned to three top dermatologists to get their expert opinions. Keep reading to see which seven powerful neck firming creams they recommend.