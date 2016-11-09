The Best Anti-Aging Creams for Your Neck, Décolleté, and Chest

Boost elasticity, tighten crepey skin, and smooth wrinkles overnight with the help of these powerful anti-aging creams.

Sad but true: The area most likely to give away your age is your décolletage. “It gets a ton of sun exposure and shows age spots, broken capillaries and wrinkles first,” explains Elizabeth Tanzi, MD, a dermatologist in Washington, D.C. Making matters worse, we often overlook that area when applying sunscreen and other skin products. Fortunately, it’s not too late to fight back.

"Treat the neck and chest the same as your face," stresses celebrity facialist Joanna Vargas, founder of an eponymous skin care line. This means extending your application of all face products down your neck and over your chest. Need a quicker fix? Try one of these treatments to minimize wrinkles and visible damage temporarily. 

1
Wrinkles Schminkles Chest & Décolletage Smoothing Kit

Wrinklesschminkles.com

Slap on this silicone pad before bed to help smooth out crepey skin overnight.

2
Sio Décolleté Cleansing Discs

Siobeauty.com

Swipe the pad over the area to cleanse and exfoliate, speeding up cell turnover for fresher-looking skin. 

3
Neocutis Micro-Firm Neck & Décolleté

Neocutis.com

Boost skin’s elasticity with each use of this cream; apply in an upward motion twice a day. 

