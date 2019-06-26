7 Natural Sunscreens That Really Work, According to Dermatologists

Courtesy of merchants

Dermatologists define the term “natural”, offer tips on how to choose the best natural sunscreen, and give their top picks.

By Susan Brickell
June 26, 2019

Believe it or not, ‘all natural’ is not an FDA-regulated term, so the reality of what it means can vary from product to product, says Rachel Nazarian, MD, a New York-based dermatologist and fellow of the American Academy of Dermatology. In her eyes, ‘natural’—in terms of sunscreen—implies that the product uses mostly physical blockers (read: mineral sunscreens with zinc oxide and titanium dioxide) and contains less additives, she explains.

Some brands define natural as free of chemical ultraviolet blockers, says Joshua Zeichner, MD, director of cosmetic and clinical research in dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City. Others contain chemical blockers, but use only natural, sustainable ingredients, he adds. The takeaway? Buyers need to be aware that when it comes to natural sunscreens, not all products are created equal.

How to choose the best natural sunscreen

Assuming the term is referring to mineral sunscreens, those with skin conditions—such as eczema or rosacea—or with sensitive skin, would benefit from using a natural sunscreen rather than risking irritation with a chemical sunscreen, Dr. Nazarian points out. Mineral sunscreens made with zinc oxide are great options that protect you by reflecting and scattering ultraviolet radiation(so that it doesn’t penetrate the skin). 

When choosing the best natural sunscreen for your needs, you’ll need to decide what is most important to you. If you want a natural sunscreen that contains only mineral blockers, make sure to turn the bottle over and confirm that there are no chemical ultraviolet blocking ingredients, Dr. Zeichner suggests. Always look for SPF 30 or higher for adequate protection, and—as an added benefit—choose natural sunscreens that contain extra soothing ingredients, like shea butter, green tea, or antioxidants (including niacinamide), which are more hydrating and calming to skin when out in the sun.

Not sure where to start? We asked dermatologists to share their picks for the best natural sunscreens.

RELATED: 7 Zinc Oxide Sunscreens, Recommended by Dermatologists 

1
Biossance Squalane + Mineral SPF 45

biossance.com

Dr. Nazarian likes this lightweight facial sunscreen for a few reasons—not only does it protect against UV and infrared rays, but it’s also safe for sensitive and dry skin, thanks to hydrating squalane, which locks in moisture, she notes. Bonus: It can also be used as a makeup primer since it dries matte.

available at sephora.com $39
SHOP NOW

2
Alba Botanica Sensitive Spray Sunscreen

amazon.com

Designed for sensitive skin, this broad spectrum sunscreen spray with SPF 50 is made of natural, environmentally-friendly ingredients and offers high-quality sun protection, Dr. Zeichner previously told Health. Also great? It’s paraben-free, has zero fragrance (read: won’t irritate skin), and uses 100% vegetarian-based ingredients. 

available at amazon.com $9
SHOP NOW

3
EltaMD UV Elements Tinted Broad Spectrum SPF 44

dermstore.com

If you’re looking for a tinted natural sunscreen that offers slightly more coverage, this oil-free formula won’t clog pores, is ideal for sensitive skin because it doesn’t contain any chemicals, and features mega-hydrating hyaluronic acid to plump and hydrate skin, Debra Jaliman, MD, a NYC-based dermatologist told Health previously.

available at dermstore.com $34
SHOP NOW

4
Coola Full Spectrum 360° Mineral Sun Silk Creme Organic Sunscreen SPF 30

dermstore.com

Another pick from Dr. Nazarian, this natural sunscreen boasts zinc oxide to defend against UVA and UVB rays, along with niacinamide—a hard-working antioxidant that minimizes redness and irritation—and a blend of potent antioxidants to lessen skin damage from light and pollution exposure. Plus, the oil-free formula is ideal for those with oily or acne-prone skin.

available at dermstore.com $42
SHOP NOW

5
Supergoop Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40

dermstore.com

Supergoop is a company that relies on natural ingredients to provide high-quality, trusted products, Dr. Zeichner says. He’s a fan of this sunscreen, in particular, because the texture is a mix of a gel and a serum—offering weightless protection for the face in a matte finish—and contains hydrating meadowfoam seed oil and ingredients that absorb perspiration and calm skin when you’re under the sun. 

available at dermstore.com $32
SHOP NOW

6
Colorescience Sunforgettable Total Protection Body Shield

dermstore.com

Perfect for full body application, this sunscreen has an ultra high SPF to give you full protection outdoors, provides invisible coverage, and rubs in easily—meaning there’s no chance of awkward, visible streaking, says Dr. Nazarian. It protects against both UVA and UVB rays, contains hydrating antioxidants, and is water-resistant for up to 80 minutes—so you can go swimming without worrying about constant re-application.

available at dermstore.com $45
SHOP NOW

7
Supergoop Sunnyscreen 100% Mineral Lotion

supergoop.com

Great for babies and kids, this natural sunscreen protects little ones with zinc oxide and titanium dioxide instead of harsh chemicals, and moisturizes skin at the same time, Dr. Jaliman said previously. It’s fragrance-free and water-resistant—so it won’t irritate delicate baby skin—and will stay put in the pool or ocean for up to 80 minutes.

available at supergoop.com $26
SHOP NOW

You May Like

Advertisement
Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement