The 5 Natural Beauty Brands You Need to Know About

When it comes to beauty products, sometimes less really is more. Just as interest in simpler, less-processed foods has grown recently, many consumers have been also been searching for more natural, plant-based beauty products with shorter ingredient lists. But do these green formulas work as well as the go-to products you've been using?

The good news: Yes, they do! Here, five plant-based beauty brands that our beauty editors swear by.

Brand we love: Tata Harper

The bright green label says it all. Harper's ingredients are manufactured and bottled right on her own farm in Vermont. The products are whipped up in small batches, so you know they'll be super-fresh when they arrive on your doorstep (or at the very least, at your local Sephora). We love the Restorative Eye Cream ($90; sephora.com), a moisturizing formula that's perfect for soothing the delicate under-eye area that can get dry and scaly during colder months.

Brand we love:Â S.W. Basics

Founded and manufactured in Brooklyn, this little brand is quickly becoming a very big deal. All of the products are organic and include potent levels of the active ingredients. Lavender, avocado oil, and turmeric are just a few of the ingredients you'll find in this line, making it a go-to for anyone with sensitive skin. To get our skin looking perfectly smooth and glow-y, we turn to the brand's classic Exfoliant ($25; target.com), which is made with just three ingredients: oat flour, almond flour, and sea salt.

Brand we love:Â RMS Beauty

If you've heard of RMS Beauty—which was founded by former makeup artist Rose-Marie Swift—it's likely because of the brand's popular Lip2Cheek products, which offer vibrant, long-lasting color for both lips and cheeks. But it's the "Un" Cover-up ($36; amazon.com) that's really won our hearts. This concealer perfectly covers imperfections, but it's still light enough that your flawless-ness will look natural, not fake.

Brand we love: Herbivore Botanicals

True to its name, this brand is plant-based, and the products come in intoxicating scents. From face oil to body polish, Herbivore Botanicals has a variety of original formulas packaged in beautiful bottles you'll want to leave on display. For beachy waves that aren't crunchy (and smell like a straight-up piña colada), we rely on the Sea Mist ($16; amazon.com), which contains coconut and sea salt.

Brand we love: Cocovit

With its many uses as a natural moisturizer for skin, lips, and hair, coconut oil is having a big beauty moment right now. The difference between Cocovit's oil ($38; anthropologie.com) and other brands you might find at your local grocery store is that they produce it without heat. This means that the finished product is 100% pure and packed with beneficial nutrients that can be lost when heat is used. We love to use the oil on our face to remove makeup or work it through strands as a nourishing hair mask.

