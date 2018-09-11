These Are the 4 Best Nail Products of 2018

Tetra Images/Getty Images

These are our top picks for the year's best nail products.

Lisa DeSantis
September 11, 2018

It’s our 20th annual Beauty Awards! We tested hundreds of brand-new products (tough job, we know!) to find the following gems that have the science to really make a difference. Below, our top picks for the best makeup products of 2018.

Plus: Want more winning beauty products? Here are our top skincare picks for your body, top skincare picks for your for face, best makeup products, and best hair products.

1
Essie Fall 2018 Collection

courtesy of manufacturer

Inspired by N.Y.C., Essie’s latest collection offers unexpected bold colors.

available at Ulta $18
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

2
Lauren B. Reparative Cuticle Oil Treatment

courtesy of manufacturer

The convenient dropper tip makes for easy application of the oil and amino-acid blend.

available at Lauren B. Beauty $22
SHOP NOW

3
Sally Hansen Gel Rehab

courtesy of manufacturer

Slick on this overnight recovery mask to help rejuvenate nails post-gel-removal.

available at Ulta $10
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

4
Tenoverten Non-toxic Nail Dryer

courtesy of manufacturer

Apply a drop to each nail after painting to speed up dry time.

available at Net-a-porter $18
SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up