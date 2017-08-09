The Best New Nail Products for a Longer-Lasting Manicure

Because no one wants a chipped manicure.

Lisa DeSantis
August 09, 2017
Best nail products

Banish chipped nails once and for all with the best new nail products on the market. From a gel-like manicure that lasts for two weeks (no UV light necessary!) to a perfect clear topcoat to a powerful cuticle scrub that exfoliates flaky skin, our experts swear by these incredible finds. Add these nail care products to your cart to give your at-home manicure a serious upgrade.

Meet our experts: Julie Kandalec, manicurist; Rachel Jo Silver, entrepreneur. 

Best Nail Treatment: Orly Breathable Treatment + Color

To buy: $9; walmart.com

“The shades are rich, and argan oil strengthens nails,” says Kandalec.

Best Cuticle Product: Deborah Lippmann Marshmallow Whipped Hand and Cuticle Scrub

To buy: $29; nordstrom.com

“This keeps cuticles clean and soft,” says Silver.

Best Nail Polish: Essie Gel Couture Polish and Topcoat

To buy: $12; nordstrom.com

"It has a two-week wear, sans the UV light or gel-removal process," reports Kandalec.

Best Topcoat: Wet n Wild Mega Last Hard as Ice Topcoat

To buy: $3; walgreens.com

This budget-friendly drugstore find speeds up dry time and slows chipping, our experts say.

