The Best New Nail Products for a Longer-Lasting Manicure

Banish chipped nails once and for all with the best new nail products on the market. From a gel-like manicure that lasts for two weeks (no UV light necessary!) to a perfect clear topcoat to a powerful cuticle scrub that exfoliates flaky skin, our experts swear by these incredible finds. Add these nail care products to your cart to give your at-home manicure a serious upgrade.

Meet our experts: Julie Kandalec, manicurist; Rachel Jo Silver, entrepreneur.