The Best Summer Nail Polish for Your Skin Tone

Summer is the time to rock vivid polish colors on your hands and toes. But with so many options out there, it can be a challenge to find the most flattering hue for your skin tone. We've taken out the guesswork for you: here, the best polish pairings (in trendy combinations like neon + neutral and cobalt + blue) to sport all season long.
For fair skin: Best neon + neutral
Your toes will steal the show with this brilliant combo of vivid fuchsia Morgan Taylor Nail Lacquer in Tag You're It ($9; loxabeauty.com) and sand-colored Defy & Inspire Wear Resistant Nail Lacquer in Tribal Council.
For fair skin: Best coral + blue
Turn on the heat with flamingo pink Dermelect 'ME' in Explosive ($14; ulta.com) and cool down with sea green Dolce & Gabbana The Nail Lacquer in Turquoise.
For medium skin: Best neon + neutral
Electric lime Salon Perfect Lacquer in Loopy Lime ($4; walmart.com) pairs perfectly with chalky charcoal Smith & Cult Nailed Lacquer in Subnormal.
For medium skin: Best coral + blue
Blood orange Sonia Kashuk Knock Out Beauty Nail Colour in On the Ropes ($5; target.com) is just the thing for summer nights spent sipping cocktails. To play up this shade, pair with a vibrant robin's egg blue like Nail Inc Gel Effect in Portobello Terrace.
For olive skin: Best neon + neutral
Glossy cobalt Sinful Colors Professional Nail Color in Endless Blue ($2; walmart.com) looks great with a natural beige like CND Vinylux Weekly Polish in Skin Tease.
For olive skin: Best coral + blue
For dark skin: Best neon + neutral
Sunny yellow Orly Lacquer in Road Trippin ($9; orlybeauty.com) looks terrific with a subtle dove gray like Julep Nail Color in Kenna.
For dark skin: Best coral + blue
Embrace the coral trend with vibrant poppy Ciaté London Geology in Lucky 7 ($9; sephora.com) that pairs oh-so-perfectly with Lauren B Nail Couture in Ocean Ave.