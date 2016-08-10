The Only 4 Products You Need for Strong, Healthy Nails

These are the must-have nail products of the year, according to beauty experts.

It's not just about nail color—for a gorgeous mani, you also need to take care of your nails with the right products (think a topcoat for mega-shine and a moisturizing treatment). Here are the best products for your nails, chosen by a team of beauty experts and Health editors. Read on for what you need to keep them strong and healthy, as well as the on-trend colors of the moment.

Meet our experts: Ilana Blitzer, Health's beauty director; Suzy Gerstein, New York City celebrity makeup artist; Deepica Mutyala, TV host and beauty vlogger atyoutube.com/deepicam; Alexis Wolfer, founder of TheBeautyBean.com.