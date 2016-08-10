The Only 4 Products You Need for Strong, Healthy Nails

These are the must-have nail products of the year, according to beauty experts.
It's not just about nail color—for a gorgeous mani, you also need to take care of your nails with the right products (think a topcoat for mega-shine and a moisturizing treatment). Here are the best products for your nails, chosen by a team of beauty experts and Health editors. Read on for what you need to keep them strong and healthy, as well as the on-trend colors of the moment.
Meet our experts: Ilana Blitzer, Health's beauty director; Suzy Gerstein, New York City celebrity makeup artist; Deepica Mutyala, TV host and beauty vlogger atyoutube.com/deepicam; Alexis Wolfer, founder of TheBeautyBean.com.
1
Sally Hansen Complete Care Salon Manicure 7-in-1 Treatment
Weak nails? Two coats of this will make them shinier and stronger, assures celebrity manicurist and creative director of Paintbox in New York City Julie Kandalec.
2
Revlon ColorStay Gel Envy Diamond Top Coat
At last: gel-like strength and shine without the commitment (or damage). Buh-bye, chips and nicks!
3
Butter London Sheer Wisdom Nail Tinted Moisturizer
Consider it your nail treatment and perfect nude polish in one. (There are six skin-tone-matching hues.)
4
Defy & Inspire Collection
With 38 on-trend shade options, this line packs "highly pigmented polishes with a five-free formula," says Kandalec.