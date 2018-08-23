The 10 Best Mascaras for Sensitive Eyes, According to Customer Reviews

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

For some, eyes and mascara just don't play nice. One swipe of the wrong kind can leave you inflamed, teary, and bloodshot—not a good look.

But don't worry—you're not alone when it comes to feeling that (itchy, burny) pain. "Many women have dermatitis or allergies to eye makeup, particularly to mascara because it gets closest to the eyeballs," says Jessica Lattman, MD, an ophthalmologist in New York. Dry eyes often factor in, she explains, because the condition prevents your eyes from flushing out offending substances.

Those who wear contacts and are allergy-prone are even more likely to react (thanks, Universe). But the good news is, you can still get lush-ish lashes if you're willing to tweak your ways. Here, expert advice for how to wear mascara without putting your eyes through bloody hell, plus the best picks for sensitive eyes.

Do a DIY patch test

Before you place that wand near your eyes, advises Dr. Lattman, try the product out on your inner forearm (with a Q-tip swipe a little excess product from the base of the wand, then dab on skin). Cover with a piece of tape or adhesive bandage and check again at the end of the day. If you don't notice any redness, you're good to go.

Shop old-school

Extension fibers? Proprietary mega-thickening formulas? Not for you. "The simpler the better," says Dr. Lattman. "Less bells and whistles means less ingredients to irritate you." On top of reading labels and looking for mascaras with the least amount of ingredients, opt for formulas that are mineral-free, hypoallergenic, and ophthalmologist-tested, Debra Jaliman, MD, a dermatologist based in New York City, tells Health.

Go basic black

Avoid colored mascaras, since these have dyes in them that are more likely to bother sensitive eyes, advises Dr. Jaliman. Besides, you are way too sophisticated to look like a 1980s prom queen.

Avoid waterproof

Budge-proof sounds good, until you have to scrub yourself raw trying to get it (somewhat) off. "Waterproof formulas are harder to remove," which means your sensitive eyes and skin don't get a break, Dr. Lattman notes. Yes you may get the occasional smudge, but isn't that better than itchy, irritated eyes? Or your contacts popping right out on you?

Ignore the beauty insiders

So the latest makeup vlogger commands you to wriggle that wand in super close to the lash line. Eye doctors beg you not to. "Avoid the base of the lashes and the lower lash line," Dr. Lattman instructs. And P.S., when wearing eyeliner, skip the waterline (that flat inner rim of the eye inside the lash line) to avoid getting a bacterial eye infection.

Take. It. All. Off.

You know this. I know this. But we still sometimes crash without removing our eye makeup. (At least I do. You're probably more disciplined.) Nothing good comes of this habit; it contributes to blepharitis, an inflammation of the eyelid that leads to a gritty sensation and tearing. Dr. Lattman is a fan of gently scrubbing lashes and lids with Almay Oil-Free Gentle Eye Makeup Remover Pads ($9; amazon.com): "It's like giving a shampoo to your lashes."

Know when to say ‘It’s not me, it’s you’

Relationships change and that beloved mascara you've been loyal to since college may suddenly bug the hell out of you. "I have women who have used a product for years and say, 'All of a sudden I have redness, irritation and a scaly appearance—that's an allergy to the product.'" It's time to part ways.

Oh and one other key tip from the doctor: "Throw mascara away every three months because bacteria can definitely build up and cause an infection."

Start with these picks

Looking for a tube that fits the bill for finicky eyes? Below, you'll find the 10 best mascaras for sensitive eyes. Keep in mind, though, that everyone has different sensitivities, so remember to start with a patch test, as the doctors recommended.

Related Items Best Mascaras for Sensitive Eyes Credit: Amazon Maybelline Sky High Washable Mascara To buy: $9; amazon.com You don't have to break the bank for a gentle, non-irritating formula. This ophthalmologist-tested drugstore mascara is packed with bamboo extract for strong, long lashes, and is safe for contact lens-wearers. Plus, it's super easy to remove, so lashes stay intact. "There is a reason this is constantly selling out on Amazon and at my local store," said one shopper. "This is amazing stuff! Gives gorgeous, long lashes—I have sensitive eyes and have no issues. No clumping, easy removal. Maybelline outdid themselves with this one." Best Mascaras for Sensitive Eyes Credit: Sephora Clinique High Impact Mascara To buy: $21; sephora.com Made without fragrance, mineral oil, or harmful parabens and phthalates, this mascara is ophthalmologist- and allergy-tested—so it meets all of Dr. Jaliman's guidelines for sensitive eyes. "I have yet to find a better mascara for the days I wear contacts. Every other mascara I've tried irritates my eyes and makes them water. This one doesn't!" raved a reviewer. Best Mascaras for Sensitive Eyes Credit: Amazon Tetyana Naturals 4D Fiber Lash Mascara To buy: $14; amazon.com The non-toxic, hypoallergenic formula used in this natural mascara is gentle enough for sensitive eyes and skin, but still delivers eye-popping lift, length, volume, and definition. Need more proof? Believe the more than 4,000 perfect customer reviews. "Most mascara products make my eyes turn blood red, because my eyes are extremely sensitive and dry," shared a customer. "This mascara came up on a list of top mascara products for sensitive eyes, so I gave it a try. I am absolutely delighted with it—NO RED EYES! Plus, it applies and creates length quickly, never smudges, [and] is not impacted by water or tears. I can even sleep with it on for a couple of days in a row."

Related Items Best Mascaras for Sensitive Eyes Credit: Target Neutrogena Healthy Volume Mascara To buy: $8; target.com Another amazing drugstore pick, this dermatologist- and ophthalmologist-tested mascara features almond oil to nourish and protect, while olive oil conditions lashes to make them appear up to 400% fuller—all for an affordable price. "This is the only mascara that doesn't make my lashes fall out," wrote one buyer on Neutrogena's site. "I love the natural look and formula too. No smudging, no flaking and no more teary eyes!" Best Mascaras for Sensitive Eyes Credit: Sephora Tarte Cosmetics Lights, Camera, Lashes 4-in-1 Mascara To buy: $23; sephora.com Not only does Tarte's best-selling mascara curl, lengthen, volumize, and condition lashes, but the hypoallergenic formula is also made without mineral oils and gluten, so it's safe for contact-wearers and those with sensitive skin or eyes. "I've had to stop wearing mascara for the last few years because of extreme eye sensitivities. Between contact lenses and allergies, every mascara on the market seemed to make my eyes itch, water, or burn. I tried Lights, Camera, Lashes on a recommendation from an associate at my local store, and have now purchased several tubes without any reaction at all! My lashes look great—thick, full, and defined without being clumpy. I have no smudging or smearing, which, with contact lenses, is very unusual," noted a shopper. Best Mascaras for Sensitive Eyes Credit: Amazon 100% Pure Fruit Pigmented Ultra Lengthening Mascara To buy: $26; amazon.com This all-natural, organic mascara is formulated with provitamin B5, vitamin E, and oat and wheat proteins to boost lash health and offer a smudge-free, glamorous look for those with sensitive eyes. "This stuff is AMAZING! I have super-sensitive eyes, and needed something I could wear that wouldn't hurt them," wrote one shopper of the mascara's bonafides. Another person in the same boat wrote that the formula is so nourishing, it's surpassed all their expectations. "The base of my eyelashes used to get really dry with some other mascaras, but never with this stuff. In fact, I feel like it has improved the health of my natural lashes since I started using it!" Best Mascaras for Sensitive Eyes Credit: Sephora Lancome Definicils High Definition Mascara To buy: $28; sephora.com Similar to a magnet, this formula clings to lashes through electrical attraction, ensuring a thick, even coat in just one swipe. The mascara is also ophthalmologist-tested and fragrance-free, making it perfect for contact lens-wearers and those with eye sensitivities. "This is the best mascara I have ever used," shared a customer. "I have extremely sensitive eyes and thin eyelashes and this mascara is amazing, lashes are instantly fuller and long, no clumping and no itchy or watery eyes, highly recommend."

Related Items Best Mascaras for Sensitive Eyes Credit: Amazon Honest Beauty Extreme Length Mascara + Lash Primer To buy: $17; amazon.com Acting as both a primer and a mascara, this 2-in-1 tube preps lashes for intense color and then follows up by creating volume, definition, and dramatic length. It's made without parabens, paraffins, mineral oils, and fragrances, so it's especially safe for those who suffer from dry eyes. "I've tried dozens of mascaras and they allllll irritate my eyes... until now! This one is AMAZING, and the price point is perfect! With super sensitive eyes, I probably only wear mascara once a week if that, so that 3 month expiration rolls around quickly with a lot left. This one doesn't hurt and it's a great price so I HIGHLY recommend!!!" raved a buyer. Best Mascaras for Sensitive Eyes Credit: Sephora Ilia Limitless Lash Mascara To buy: $28; sephora.com This volumizing mascara is a healthy choice for eyes since it's made with 99% natural ingredients and won't irritate skin or damage lashes. The formula boasts nourishing and strengthening ingredients like shea butter and keratin, while still providing high-impact lift and definition for lush lashes. "Love this mascara, and love the wand. The different lengths of bristles allow for a clean application (one side kind of functions like a gentle comb), but you can still quickly apply enough product to enhance your lashes," wrote a shopper. "I even applied this in the car, and it looked great! I have sensitive eyes too; this didn't irritate them at all after all-day wear, and no smudges under my eyes either. All-around a great clean mascara." Best Mascaras for Sensitive Eyes Credit: Sephora Blinc Mascara To buy: $26; sephora.com If taking off your mascara at the end of the day leaves you with red, itchy eyes, this tubing mascara is for you. The formula envelopes each lash in an individual tube—giving you crazy volume and definition without smudging or clumps—but can just as easily be removed with warm water before bed (no eye scrubbing required). "I LOVE this mascara. Honestly, it doesn't smudge, it doesn't irritate my sensitive eyes, it is worth EVERY SINGLE PENNY of its cost," shared a customer.