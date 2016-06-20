These 3 Tools Will Give You a Perfect At-Home Manicure

Score a perfect 10 with these helpful extras.

June 20, 2016

Mastering a flawless DIY manicure can be challenging. To the rescue: three genius products that will make it much easier.

1
Tenoverten Remover and Cleanser Cloths

Start with the non-acetone remover wipe to rid tips of polish; follow with the cleanser wipe to clean and nourish. There's no strong scent or need to wash hands after. Swipe on!

available at tenoverten.com $32
2
Tweexy

Keep your polish bottle on hand (literally) with this rubber holder. Simply slip it over two of your fingers like a double-knuckle ring and pop your bottle in for an easy application every time.

available at amazon.com $15
3
Maniguard

The struggle of painting your nails—not your cuticles—is real. Enter these helpful stickers: Place them on skin at the U of your nails and press down to secure, then polish away. Let dry for a few minutes before removing with tweezers for a flawless mani.

available at maniguard.com $10
