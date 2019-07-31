The 10 Best Dermatologist-Recommended Makeup Products with SPF to Add to Your Beauty Routine

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

We all know that wearing SPF every day is the best way to protect your skin against the sun’s harmful UV rays—but sometimes we’re just a little bit lazy. While SPF in your makeup is not a replacement for your daily dose of sun protection, it’s definitely a worthy boost that can help the cause.

Debra Jaliman, MD, a New York City-based dermatologist, tells Health that having SPF in your makeup “gives you some sun protection at any point of the day, even if you didn’t think you would be out in the sun.” That’s why she suggests choosing a foundation, lip gloss, chapstick, or even eye cream that includes an extra boost of UV blockage to keep your skin as protected as possible.

Dr. Jaliman is also quick to note that most makeup products only have an SPF level of 15 to 20, but she personally recommends her clients wear at least SPF 30. That means you’ll want to seek out makeup products with a higher SPF, or prepare to put on face sunscreen as a base layer under your makeup—like Elta MD’s Facial Sunscreen ($35; amazon.com)—which is dermatologist-recommended and celeb-approved.

Of course, finding the best makeup with SPF can feel confusing at first. That’s why we turned to dermatologists to find out which makeup products they recommend that’ll ensure every step of your beauty routine keeps you safe and protected from the sun’s rays. From shimmery eyeshadows to setting powders to foundations, read on to discover their favorite SPF makeup finds.