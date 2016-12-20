The Best Way to Apply Blush, Concealer, Mascara, and More

Because spending tons of time on your makeup is just not feasible when you’re rushing to the office or scrambling to get to a dinner date, we’re all for smart hacks that streamline the process.

The reality is, you don’t need a ton of time, expensive products, or an expert touch to achieve the flawless look you want. Rather, it’s all about knowing the stylish shortcuts that really work.

Of course, having your own personal beauty team would be ideal (can we just be you, Chrissy Teigen?). But the right beauty tricks can get the job done (almost) as well. Whether you’re trying to wake up your face, highlight your cheekbones, or brighten your eyes, these quick tips will have you looking glam—and out the door—in no time.

Watch this video to learn the best (and simplest!) ways to apply all your basic products, like blush, highlighter, mascara, and concealer, and achieve your most beautiful makeup face yet.

Don’t have time to watch? Get the full transcript here:

Blush: Apply in a circular motion up the cheekbone.

Highlighter: Apply above the blush line, to the corners of the eyes, to the bridge of the nose, and to Cupid’s bow.

Mascara: Start from the root, wiggle upwards, and use a clean wand to declump.

Concealer: Apply concealer like a ‘v’ under the eyes, then apply powder so it stays.