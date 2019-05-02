The Best Dermatologist-Approved Makeup Removers That Won’t Make You Break Out

While removing your makeup is probably the last thing you want to do after a long day, it’s definitely one of the most important steps in your daily skincare routine. While makeup removers are supposed to be cleansing and refreshing, some actually contain ingredients that can irritate your skin or make you break out.

If you’ve noticed any skin flare ups after using your current makeup removers, it may be time to invest in a gentle yet effective formula that’s free of any harsh chemicals and fragrances. With so many on the market, it can feel overwhelming trying to figure out which ones will remove all your makeup without irritating your skin. To help you find the best options available, we turned to three top dermatologists to get their expert opinions.

From alcohol-free cleansing wipes to ultra-gentle micellar waters, keep reading to see which six makeup removers the doctors recommended.

