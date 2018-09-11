The 15 New Makeup Products Our Beauty Editors Can’t Live Without

These are our top picks for the year's best makeup.

It’s our 20th annual Beauty Awards! We tested hundreds of brand-new products (tough job, we know!) to find the following gems that have the science to really make a difference. Below, our top picks for the best makeup products of 2018.

Plus: Want more winning beauty products? Here are our top skincare picks for your body, top skincare picks for your for face, best nail products, and best hair products.