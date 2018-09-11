The 15 New Makeup Products Our Beauty Editors Can’t Live Without

Terry Doyle

These are our top picks for the year's best makeup.

Lisa DeSantis
September 11, 2018

It’s our 20th annual Beauty Awards! We tested hundreds of brand-new products (tough job, we know!) to find the following gems that have the science to really make a difference. Below, our top picks for the best makeup products of 2018.

Plus: Want more winning beauty products? Here are our top skincare picks for your body, top skincare picks for your for face, best nail products, and best hair products.

1
Marc Jacobs Beauty O!Mega Gel Powder Eyeshadow

courtesy of manufacturers

Gel-coated pigments provide a lasting, crease-proof finish.

available at Sephora $30
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

2
Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter

courtesy of manufacturers

Like an IG filter for your face, use this glowy foundation as a primer, base, or highlighter.

available at Nordstrom $44
SHOP NOW

3
Clé de Peau Beauté Radiant Corrector for Eyes

courtesy of manufacturers

The click pen allows for easy application to brighten under eyes...and any other area that needs love.

available at Nordstrom $65
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

4
Fenty Beauty Match Stix Shimmer Skinstick

courtesy of manufacturers

This stick is super blendable and has just enough shimmer to give you a pretty, natural flush.

available at Sephora $25
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

5
Flesh Fresh Illuminating Primer

courtesy of manufacturers

Multicolored reflective particles in this dewy formula wake up a dull complexion.

available at Ulta $32
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

6
Maybelline New York Tattoo Studio Brow Gel

courtesy of manufacturers

This waterproof gel beefs up wimpy brows and stays put even through a sweat sesh.

available at Ulta $13
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

7
Clinique Pop Splash Lip Gloss + Hydration

courtesy of manufacturer

The nonsticky feel and staying power of this one made us swoon.

available at Nordstrom $19
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

8
Nudestix Rock N’ Roller Easy Eyeliner

courtesy of manufacturers

A wheel-like applicator makes this foolproof.

available at Sephora $24
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

9
Glossier Lidstar

courtesy of manufacturers

Swipe on any of these shades for a subtle hit of shimmer—no disco-ball lids here.

available at Glossier $18
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

10
Benefit BADgal Bang! Volumizing Mascara

courtesy of manufacturers

Formulated using space technology (yup, really!), this mascara lifts lashes up, up and away.

available at Sephora $24
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

11
CoverGirl TrueBlend Matte Made Foundation

courtesy of manufacturers

Available in 40 shades, this liquid contains mattifying powders to absorb oil as the day goes on.

available at Amazon $8
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

12
Nivea Vanilla Buttercream Lip Care

courtesy of manufacturers

This balm gave us soft, kissable lips—oh, and it smells good enough to eat. We just wouldn’t recommend actually doing that.

available at Walmart $3
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

13
YSL Rouge Pur Couture The Slim

courtesy of manufacturers

The diamond-shape tip makes for crisp lines that are usually only achievable with a liner.

available at Sephora $38
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

14
Drunk Elephant D-Bronzi Anti-Pollution Sunshine Serum

courtesy of manufacturers

Add just one drop to moisturizer for a healthy, sun-kissed glow sans the sun’s harmful rays. Our fave part: It has skin-care benefits in the form of calming vitamin F.

available at Sephora $36
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

15
Hourglass Veil Translucent Setting Powder

courtesy of manufacturers

Blur imperfections with this ultrafine powder that helps makeup last—yet never looks cakey.

available at Nordstrom $18
SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up