The 15 New Makeup Products Our Beauty Editors Can’t Live Without

These are our top picks for the year's best makeup.
It’s our 20th annual Beauty Awards! We tested hundreds of brand-new products (tough job, we know!) to find the following gems that have the science to really make a difference. Below, our top picks for the best makeup products of 2018.
1
Marc Jacobs Beauty O!Mega Gel Powder Eyeshadow
Gel-coated pigments provide a lasting, crease-proof finish.
2
Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter
Like an IG filter for your face, use this glowy foundation as a primer, base, or highlighter.
3
Clé de Peau Beauté Radiant Corrector for Eyes
The click pen allows for easy application to brighten under eyes...and any other area that needs love.
4
Fenty Beauty Match Stix Shimmer Skinstick
This stick is super blendable and has just enough shimmer to give you a pretty, natural flush.
5
Flesh Fresh Illuminating Primer
Multicolored reflective particles in this dewy formula wake up a dull complexion.
6
Maybelline New York Tattoo Studio Brow Gel
This waterproof gel beefs up wimpy brows and stays put even through a sweat sesh.
7
Clinique Pop Splash Lip Gloss + Hydration
The nonsticky feel and staying power of this one made us swoon.
8
Nudestix Rock N’ Roller Easy Eyeliner
A wheel-like applicator makes this foolproof.
9
Glossier Lidstar
Swipe on any of these shades for a subtle hit of shimmer—no disco-ball lids here.
10
Benefit BADgal Bang! Volumizing Mascara
Formulated using space technology (yup, really!), this mascara lifts lashes up, up and away.
11
CoverGirl TrueBlend Matte Made Foundation
Available in 40 shades, this liquid contains mattifying powders to absorb oil as the day goes on.
12
Nivea Vanilla Buttercream Lip Care
This balm gave us soft, kissable lips—oh, and it smells good enough to eat. We just wouldn’t recommend actually doing that.
13
YSL Rouge Pur Couture The Slim
The diamond-shape tip makes for crisp lines that are usually only achievable with a liner.
14
Drunk Elephant D-Bronzi Anti-Pollution Sunshine Serum
Add just one drop to moisturizer for a healthy, sun-kissed glow sans the sun’s harmful rays. Our fave part: It has skin-care benefits in the form of calming vitamin F.
15
Hourglass Veil Translucent Setting Powder
Blur imperfections with this ultrafine powder that helps makeup last—yet never looks cakey.