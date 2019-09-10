The 15 New Makeup Products Our Beauty Editors Can’t Live Without

It’s our 20th annual Beauty Awards! We tested hundreds of brand-new products (tough job, we know!) to find the following gems that have the science to really make a difference. Want more winning beauty products? Here are our top skincare picks for your body, top skincare picks for your for face, best nail products, and best hair products.

Everything in this year's Health’s Beauty Awards was vetted by our daring team of three beauty editors who will try any makeup product, no matter how gimmicky, at least once. But, trust us, with everything we get to test, these are the real game-changers that checked all of our boxes. The Maybelline brow winner that’s waterproof? It withstood a sweaty spin class and was still intact post-shower. The Charlotte Tilbury foundation? It acts like an Instagram filter for your face, delivering a gorgeous glow. Below, our 15 favorite makeup products of 2018.