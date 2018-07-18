The Only Brushes You Need For Every Type of Makeup

Because your makeup is only as good as the tools you use, here are our top picks for the best eye makeup brush, blush brush, concealer brush, and more.
In need of a new makeup brush? You've come to the right place. While it's totally fine to use your fingers to apply your makeup, most pros will tell you that you wind up using more product because your fingertips actually absorb some of it. As a bonus, you'll also be able to achieve more of an airbrushed finish if you stick to brushes.
Give these must-have makeup brushes a try and you'll see what we're talking about. Here, our picks for the best makeup brushes in every category, from professional-level brushes to inexpensive brushes that deliver a flawless look for less.
1
Best Concealer Brush: e.l.f. Flawless Concealer Brush
After an affordable makeup brush? With a price tag that makes it a total steal, this brush from e.l.f. is a great choice. The rounded tip makes for easy application around spots that you typically place your concealer (think: under your eyes, around your nose, and on your chin).
2
Best Foundation Brush: Artis Elite Smoke Oval 7 Brush
This uniquely shaped flat brush is amazing for buffing foundation into skin. And because the bristles are so closely packed, it doesn't allow product to seep down to the base. And have we mentioned how smooth the brush head feels? You might get distracted and wind up just running it across your face for a little too long because it feels that good.
3
Best Eye Shadow Brush Real Techniques Bold Metals Collection Cosmetic Brush in Oval Shadow
The perfect size for sweeping on a layer of eye shadow over your lid—dip it in whichever formula you prefer (it works well for powders, glitters, and more).
4
Best Blush Brush: EcoTools Precision Blush Brush
Made with bamboo and recycled materials, this fluffy brush head seamlessly diffuses rouge on cheeks, whether your preferred formula is powder or cream. Bonus: It's also affordable.
5
Best Contour Brush: Sigma Beauty Large Angled Contour Brush
Creating perfectly chiseled cheekbones doesn't have to be hard. Simply place this angled brush on the hollows of your cheeks and sweep back and forth using the right contour shade for you. A good rule of thumb is to blend into your hairline so that there isn't a stark contrast or sharp line out of nowhere.
6
Best Lip Brush: Laura Mercier Lip Colour Brush
Though it's a less popular type of brush, a lip brush comes in handy when you want to reapply lipstick without fussing with it too much. You can also use a lip brush to mix shades or smooth out your lipstick on-the-go without reapplying—that's especially easy with this brush, since it comes with a cover.
7
Best Powder Brush: Fenty Beauty By Rihanna Portable Touch Up Brush 130
If you like to touch up your T-zone midday (honestly, who doesn't?) this retractable brush is perfect for you. All you have to do is twist it and the bristles retract into the handle. Use it with translucent or pressed powder to tame down any unwanted sheen.
8
Best Eyeliner Brush: NARS Angled Eyeliner Brush
If liquid eyeliner isn't your thing, you can get the same effect using a gel or cream with an angled brush like this one. Start by creating a faint outline, maybe going for the wing, and then pack on color for added drama.