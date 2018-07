With so many options out there, identifying the best products in the cosmetics aisle can be a challenge. For this year's Beauty Awards, Health's beauty team asked a panel of experts to test more than 1,000 different formulas, including mascara, concealer, lipstick, foundation, and more—then share their honest opinions on which ones really live up to their claims. From a 3-in-1 primer that will deliver a luminous glow to a brow gel that sculpts enviable arches, these are the very best beauty finds to stock in your makeup bag this year.

Meet our experts: Suzy Gerstein, makeup artist; Amber Katz, blogger; Heather Muir Maffei, Health's beauty director; Rachel Jo Silver, entrepreneur.