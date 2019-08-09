6 Best Liquid Exfoliators, According to Dermatologists

By Braelyn Wood
August 09, 2019
There’s something undeniably scary about the term liquid exfoliator. The thought of using acids to remove dead skin cells feels more like a science experiment than a skincare routine. In fact, when I bought my first liquid exfoliator, The Ordinary Peeling Solution ($7; sephora.com), I actually hesitated before trying it. Even though I knew it was one of the best liquid exfoliators on the market, the idea of purposefully slathering my skin in acids just felt wrong.

Luckily, my fears were unfounded. New York dermatologist Debra Jaliman, MD, shared that liquid exfoliators actually tend to be gentler on skin than physical scrubs. While traditional exfoliators rely on friction to remove dead skin cells, chemical exfoliators encourage natural cell turnover by loosening the bonds between healthy and dead skin cells.

But while it’s great to know liquid exfoliators are safe to use, not all treatments are the same. Like most products, finding the right one to incorporate into your skincare routine depends on your skin type and concerns.

“Liquid exfoliators containing beta hydroxy acids (BHA), such as salicylic acid, penetrate pores and go deeper than just the surface of the skin,” explained Dr. Jaliman. Meanwhile, products with AHAs, such as lactic and glycolic acid, are gentler. 

Both BHAs and AHAs slough away dead skin to reveal a younger-looking complexion. But BHAs have additional antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties that make them an ideal treatment for anyone seeking both an anti-aging and anti-acne treatment.

Of course, if you’re still feeling a little overwhelmed by the prospect of picking the best liquid exfoliator, we get it. Chemicals, even when explained by a dermatologist, are scary. That’s why we went ahead and asked dermatologists to share their picks for the best liquid exfoliators. Read on to find their favorite cleansers, toners, and treatments that use chemicals exfoliation to reveal smoother, dewier skin.

1
Best Anti-Aging Exfoliator: Sunday Riley Good Genes All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment

dermstore.com

If you want to brighten skin and reduce hyperpigmentation, look no further than this daily lactic acid treatment recommended by Dr. Jaliman. She says the serum has “great ingredients,” from the anti-inflammatory aloe that “gets rid of redness and soothes skin” to the licorice extract that can “help diminish the appearance of dark spots and age spots.” Not only will the high concentration of lactic acid improve skin texture, but it turns out this serum is also clinically proven to reduce the look of fine lines and wrinkles in just three minutes.

available at sephora.com $105
SHOP NOW

2
Best Exfoliating Pads: Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Alpha Beta Universal Daily Peel

Sephora

These daily peel pads were previously recommended to Health by New Jersey dermatologist Jeanine Downie, MD as a great at-home treatment for brightening skin and fading dark marks. With each swipe, you’ll get a dose of anti-aging glycolic acid, pore-clearing salicylic acid, moisturizing malic acid, and plumping lactic acid. Just be sure to follow up with sunscreen!

available at sephora.com $88 for 35 pads
SHOP NOW

3
Best Acne-Fighting Exfoliator: Paula’s Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Salicylic Acid Exfoliant

paulaschoice.com

The low concentration of salicylic acid and addition of soothing green tea make this exfoliating toner another top pick for Dr. Jaliman. Just apply the leave-on treatment with a cotton pad and let the oil-soluble salicylic acid clear and minimize pores.

available at dermstore.com $30
SHOP NOW

4
Best Affordable Exfoliator: Neutrogena Oil-Free Acne Face Wash

neutrogena.com

If you’re looking for an affordable liquid exfoliator, New York Dermatologist Julia Tzu, MD, of Wall Street Dermatology recommends this oil-free acne wash. The best-selling daily cleanser provides a small dose of salicylic acid (2%), making it a perfect pick for sensitive skin. Dr. Tzu also likes the formula because it’s non-comedogenic, ensuring your recently cleaned out pores won’t become reclogged.

available at amazon.com $20 (pack of 3)
SHOP NOW

5
Best Exfoliating Toner: The Ordinary Glycolic Acid 7% Toning Solution

Sephora

"Glycolic acid is a time-tested exfoliator," William Kwan, MD, a San Francisco-based dermatologist previously told Health. "It's been used for decades and is helpful for treating acne, as well as fine lines and wrinkles." The high concentration of glycolic acid in this vegan solution makes it an easy pick. Bonus: Soothing ingredients, like Tasmanian pepperberry, ginseng root and aloe vera, have been added to reduce potential irritation from acid use.

available at sephora.com $9
SHOP NOW

6
Best Exfoliating Cleanser: SkinMedica AHA/BHA Exfoliating Cleanser

dermstore.com

This exfoliating face wash combines the power of chemicals with gentle microscopic beads, giving you the best of both worlds, according to Dr. Tzu. You’ll feel the immediate satisfaction of a gentle scrub, but know the exfoliating AHAs and BHA are working overtime to diminish fine lines and minimize pores. What more could you ask for?

available at dermstore.com $47
SHOP NOW

