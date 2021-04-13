LIVE

The 8 Best Lip and Oral Care Products of 2021, According to Health Editors

We test more than a hundred new beauty products each month—and these take the cake. Here are our top picks for all your lip and oral care needs.
By Lisa DeSantis
April 13, 2021
Lips

Oral Care

  • Floss
    Burst Expanding Floss

    This innovative string takes flossing to the next level. It expands upon contact with saliva so that it can remove even more plaque from between your teeth. Choose from two delicious scents: mint eucalyptus or juniper berry.

    $13
  • Toothpaste
    Hello Sensitivity Relief + Whitening Toothpaste

    Gone are the days that you had to forgo teeth whitening if you suffered from sensitivity. This gentle paste is formulated with coconut oil, aloe vera, and the highest level of potassium nitrate allowed by the FDA to gently whiten while simultane- ously relieving sensitivity.

    $5
  • Teeth Whitener
    Crest Whitening Emulsions With LED Accelerator Light Kit

    Apply the treatment with the wand, then use the light for three minutes to noticeably whiten your teeth. Instead of being rinsed away, peroxide droplets continue working long after you apply, resulting in faster results and zero zingers.

    $60
  • Stain Fighter
    Co. by Colgate Later, Stains! Foaming Anti-Stain Mouth Rinse

    Say goodbye to discoloration from coffee, tea, and red wine with this minty, stain-preventing foam. It has repellent technol- ogy that prevents new spots from setting in. Thirty minutes before drinking, pump it into your mouth, swish, then spit— that’s it.

    $14
  • Toothbrush
    Tao Clean Umma Diamond Sonic Toothbrush

    Dentists agree that electric toothbrushes outperform manual ones, and this one lets you clean with even more confidence: Its charging dock has a built-in UV sanitizer that kills 99.9 percent of germs and viruses on the brush head.

    $80
