Chapped Lips? Try One of These 6 Cult Favorite Lip Balms

Is your pout feeling the brunt of winter? Because lips are thin and lack oil glands, they're more prone to dehydration from the icy and windy conditions outside, plus the dry heat inside.

To the rescue: Six cult favorite balms to give your pucker the extra TLC it needs just in time for spring.

Fresh Sugar Rose Tinted Lip Treatment SPF 15

The rosy hue enhances the natural color of your lips for a just-kissed finish, while infusing them with antioxidants and vitamins A, C, and E to bolster moisture. ($23, sephora.com)

EOS Organic Lip Balm Smooth Spheres

Easy to apply—check! Packed with moisturizers—check! Bonus points for the cute egg shape. This soothing balm uses shea butter and jojoba oil to lock in moisture. ($3, ulta.com)

By Terry Baume de Rose Multi-Protecteur

This ultra-luxe pick is packed with essential oils so it glides onto lips, leaving them silky, not sticky. ($60, bloomingdales.com)

Burt’s Bees Squeezable Beeswax Lip Balm

Just one squeeze of this hard-hitting all star will instantly quench the most dehydrated lips. Its combo of beeswax and peppermint oil protects and repairs flaky skin. ($4, drugstore.com)

Clarins HydraQuench Moisture Replenishing Lip Balm

Infused with moisturizing ceramides—the natural lipids found in skin—and rice oil, it leaves lips looking radiant and plump. ($24, macys.com)

RMS Beauty Lip2Cheek

A favorite of supermodel Miranda Kerr, this organic balm uses coconut oil to nourish lips and paints your pout with a subtle stain of lustrous color. Bonus: It can be used on cheeks for a natural-looking flush. ($36, rmsbeauty.com)

