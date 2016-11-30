The 8 Best Lip Balms We've Ever Tried

"I can only use Aquaphor. I have a tub of it by my bedside and at my desk, and mini tubes of it in my purse and gym bag. As a teenager, I went on Acutane for my acne, which dried my skin out like crazy, especially my lips. Many of the balms I tried out were great upon application, but I found myself needing to put more on soon after. With Aquaphor, I can put it on once and my lips feel moisturized for hours. It doesn’t have a scent or shimmer to it, which makes it a perfect basic balm. Also, I love to use it throughout the day on my hands, and especially on my cuticles and nail beds." —Alison Mango, editorial producer