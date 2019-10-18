5 Kiss-Proof Lipsticks That Will Outlast the Steamiest Makeout Session

We asked makeup artists for their favorite lip products that are safe to smooch in.

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Okay, so you’ve won over your person of interest with your shining personality and that red lipstick accentuating your showstopper smile. There’s just one problem—when they go in for a kiss, you’re almost positive your makeout moment will end with them wearing the same shade. Yikes.

To make sure this never happens to you, we’ve asked makeup artists to share their top recommendations for the best kiss-proof, long-lasting lippies you need in your makeup bag on date night. While some longwear formulas can leave lips feeling dry and flaky, these picks guarantee a kissable pout.

To prep before a potential makeout session, Mickey Williams, a New York-based makeup artist and founder of Share the Glam, recommends showing your lips some love with a good base. "Before you do anything, use a serum that works a primer," advises Williams. "Blistex Lip Serum works instantly to hydrate lips and create softness. It immediately absorbs into lips and creates a smoothing primer to grip whatever shade you put on top." If you have some extra time, skyn ICELAND Plumping Lip Gels are another great option to make sure lips look and feel super soft.

Read on for the rest of our makeup artist-approved picks to swipe on when things get steamy.