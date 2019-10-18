5 Kiss-Proof Lipsticks That Will Outlast the Steamiest Makeout Session

We asked makeup artists for their favorite lip products that are safe to smooch in.

By Bella Gerard
October 18, 2019
Okay, so you’ve won over your person of interest with your shining personality and that red lipstick accentuating your showstopper smile. There’s just one problem—when they go in for a kiss, you’re almost positive your makeout moment will end with them wearing the same shade. Yikes.

 

To make sure this never happens to you, we’ve asked makeup artists to share their top recommendations for the best kiss-proof, long-lasting lippies you need in your makeup bag on date night. While some longwear formulas can leave lips feeling dry and flaky, these picks guarantee a kissable pout.

 

To prep before a potential makeout session, Mickey Williams, a New York-based makeup artist and founder of Share the Glam, recommends showing your lips some love with a good base. "Before you do anything, use a serum that works a primer," advises Williams. "Blistex Lip Serum works instantly to hydrate lips and create softness. It immediately absorbs into lips and creates a smoothing primer to grip whatever shade you put on top." If you have some extra time, skyn ICELAND Plumping Lip Gels are another great option to make sure lips look and feel super soft.

 

Read on for the rest of our makeup artist-approved picks to swipe on when things get steamy.

Stila Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick

"This lip is long-lasting, transfer-proof, and highly pigmented. Its creamy texture makes it easy to apply, and it provides a matte finish without looking too dry. The shade Fiery is a deep red color that’s perfect for your Valentine!”
—Yuki Hayashi, New York-based makeup artist for Streeters

Glossier's Generation G Matte Lipstick

“I love to make out! Being married for 15 years, it's my favorite thing to do. I've tried several lipsticks (of course getting my hubby to weigh in) and Glossier's Generation G Matte Lipstick is great. It gives your lips a soft feeling thanks to the agave nectar. Talk about a mood changer. This lipstick adapts to you, allowing your natural lip color to shine through." 
—Jami Svay, Charlotte, North Carolina-based makeup artist

Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Lips

"The Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Lips stay intact. I’m not saying they have zero transfer, but from my own experience I am quite shocked with the wear. The shade Too Bad I’m Bad is universal pout perfection for light to medium-dark skin-tones. I’m constantly having to give it away once I use it in my kit. Everyone loves that color. —Williams

NARS Powermatte Lip Pigment

"For an indelible lip color, try the new NARS Powermatte Lip Pigment. Despite its light and almost watery-consistency, the pigment is very dense and what you lose in creamy texture, you gain in lipstick tenacity.”
—Justine Purdue, New York-based makeup artist for Streeters

CoverGirl Melting Pout Mattes

“My favorite longwear lipsticks that you can get for a bargain are the new Melting Pout Mattes from Covergirl. For date night, my favorite shade is All Nighter. The color can last up to 24 hours and the soft plum works on many skin tones. Instead of being glitzy like a shimmer or a gloss, the matte finish is soft and romantic, and it stays on you, not your spouse."
—Andrew Sotomayor, New York-based makeup artist

