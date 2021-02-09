The 17 Best Hydrating Face Masks to Shop, According to Customer Reviews

Hydrated skin is the key to a silky smooth, glowing complexion, which is why there are so many skincare products that have hydrating properties. But if you feel your moisturizers and serums aren't quenching your skin as much as they should be, you may want to consider adding a hydrating face mask to your skincare routine.
According to board-certified dermatologist Dr. Joshua Zeichner, that's because hydrating face masks "are designed to deliver high concentrations of a particular active ingredient to the skin." New York City-based dermatologist Dr. Debra Jaliman also recommends adding one to your regimen, telling Health, "Hydrating the skin is crucial whether it is by drinking the recommended amount of water a day and just as important is making sure our skin is hydrated by using things such as hydrating masks. They are great for penetration of ingredients."
When it comes to selecting the right hydrating face mask, Dr. Jaliman says it's important to look for products that include ingredients like glycerin, shea butter, fatty acids, peptides, vitamins (such as E), and ceramides, as they "help replenish lost moisture and retain the moisture that you have."
Dr. Zeichner suggests choosing masks "that also contain emollients like natural oils and skin-repairing ingredients like oat extract or ceramides," as well as "humectant ingredients like hyaluronic acid to pull in water to the outer skin layer to plump."
Unlike other skincare products recommended for daily use, these treatments can be used on an as-needed basis. In most cases, you'll only need to use once or twice a week. But Dr. Zeicher says, "If you have dry skin, or if the weather is cold with low humidity, you may use them every day. They are generally non-irritating and can be used as much as you need."
Since there are hundreds of hydrating face masks to choose from, it can be overwhelming to try to figure out which option is best for your skin's needs. So with these dermatologist guidelines in mind, we narrowed the list to 17 options shoppers say keep their skin moisturized and flake-free. From an affordable hydrating face mask to a mask that works overnight and an anti-aging option, these are the hydrating face masks that customers love the most.
These are the best hydrating face masks to shop:
Hundreds of Amazon shoppers love this ultra-moisturizing Bliss mask, with many calling it the “best face mask” they’ve ever used. In addition to being infused with marshmallow root extract to deeply hydrate the skin, it also contains vitamin C, olive leaf extract, and lemon oil, which work together to brighten your complexion and even out skin tones. Even better, the mask is paraben-free, vegan, and cruelty-free. One customer called it “great for dry sad skin, before adding, “I was looking to incorporate a face mask into my routine and I’m happy I chose this one. I have mildly sensitive skin but I had no issues with it. It smelled great and I was very surprised how moisturized my skin felt afterwards. Not greasy, but hydrated.”
This Masque Bar face mask is Dr. Jaliman’s top pick because it contains tons of hydrating ingredients like glycerin, vitamin E, shea butter, and macadamia seed oil. The mask is individually packaged, so you know exactly how much to use for each at-home treatment. Not only does it leave your skin feeling soft and moisturized, but the mask will also “help reduce the appearance of fine lines,” according to Dr. Jaliman.
If you suffer from dry skin, check out this face mask from Youth to the People. More than 120,000 Sephora shoppers say they “loved” the moisturizing skincare essential because of its ability to hydrate, plump, and brighten even the driest and dullest skin. Two of the mask’s main ingredients, squalane and hyaluronic acid, work together to boost hydration and eradicate dry, flaky patches. “This mask saved my dry skin and is now my favorite skincare product, I have repurchased it three times and will continue to do so,” wrote one reviewer.
Nearly 2,000 Amazon shoppers have given this I Dew Care face mask a perfect five-star rating. The K-beauty product has powerful ingredients like hyaluronic acid, squalene, and glacier water, to hydrate, refresh, and nourish the skin. Not only does it smell like a birthday cake, but the mask is also infused with hydrating ‘sprinkles’ to make it a fun and unique treatment. “I Dew Care really outdid themselves on this mask,” wrote one customer. “It is super hydrating and made my skin feel soft and bouncy, and it also left it with a little glow without a serum. It washed off like a dream and the scent is so good.”
Sephora customers say this Glamglow face mask is a great option for people with oily skin because it hydrates their skin without clogging pores. The hyaluronic acid makes skin look and feel more moisturized, while the combination of coconut, honey, and ginger helps smooth and revitalize complexions. A clinical test found that users’ skin was “290 percent more hydrated after a single application.” One shopper called it “amazing” before adding, “I love this treatment, I have oily skin but it gets dehydrated in the winter. I use this at least once a week and it keeps my skin nice and soft without being oily.”
If you have sensitive skin and are worried about irritations or outbreaks, check out this Honest Beauty face mask. The vegan mask is made without any parabens, phthalates, sulfates, and synthetic fragrances, and it’s been dermatologist-tested. Shoppers love that it hydrated their dull skin and made it look and feel refreshed and nourished. “This mask smells amazing and makes my skin feel so soft. It’s hydrating and gentle on my sensitive skin,” said one customer.
This hydrating clay Pantifique mask is a great option for people who suffer from acne, because it deeply penetrates pores to clean and tighten them. The highly-rated product is specially formulated with seven natural ingredients like avocado, aloe vera, spinach, and green tea to moisturize skin, diminish the appearance of hyperpigmentation, and clear blackheads. Perhaps the best part? Each jar comes with a mask brush to help you evenly apply the product to your face without making a mess. “I absolutely love this face mask product,” raved one customer. “I have a breakout and have used it every other day for the past week — my skin is feeling wonderful! I researched heavily before deciding on this product, and it’s exactly what I was hoping for. Natural, hydrating, and acne relief.”
Argan oil and collagen are two of the main ingredients in this Pure Biology face mask, meaning it will hydrate and plump your skin and help reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. The ultra-rich mask also has a unique vitamin complex of vitamins A, B, C, and E that brighten skin, as well as activated charcoal to exfoliate dead cells. “I love the scent of this face mask. It goes on smoothly and feels really nice on my skin. It washes off nicely and leaves my skin feeling tighter and silkier,” said one reviewer.
In the market for a face mask that works as you sleep? Nordstrom shoppers recommend checking out this option by Fresh. The overnight mask works to lift, firm, and hydrate your skin while improving your skin’s elasticity at the same time. In a consumer study, 94 percent said their skin was “more supple and radiant after two weeks,” and 97 percent said their skin looked “visibly healthier after one month.” One customer wrote, “Buy this right away! Very moisturizing but not heavy or greasy. Since I started using it my skin is smoother and less flaky. I have very sensitive skin and this product is very soothing and decreases redness.”
Amazon shoppers love this Freeman face mask because of its fast-acting ingredients and affordable price point. The moisturizing mask gives your skin a dose of pink peony extract and glacier water to calm, soften, and hydrate your skin. The popular product is also cruelty-free and made without any harsh chemicals. “I love this product. I've never found anything that makes my skin as happy as this does! It balances and moisturizes my skin so well it makes my skin incredibly soft,” said one reviewer.
Looking to invest in an ultra-luxe face mask? Check out this Sisley Paris option that’s popular for its smoothing, brightening, and plumping properties. According to the brand, you should expect your skin to feel smoother and softer in just 10 minutes. Nordstrom shoppers agree and say the fast-acting product also left their skin looking younger and more revitalized after only a few uses. “I read many reviews about this product before considering buying it. The price is a little steep, but now that I have used it three to four times, I can honestly say it is worth every penny,” wrote one. My skin feels soft and dewy in the morning. It's worth the splurge!”
Thousands of Sephora customers have given this Noni mask their seal of approval, and it’s easy to see why. The powerful formula is full of natural ingredients like silver ear mushroom, coconut milk, and caviar lime extract that soften skin, improve cellular turnover, and increase your skin’s moisture retention. The vegan product comes in recyclable packaging and has a Clean at Sephora seal, which means it’s made without unwanted ingredients like sulfates, parabens, and phthalates.
While there are plenty of hydrating sheet masks out there (and many that are more affordable), this Tatcha option is Dr. Jaliman’s favorite because “it promotes a healthier skin barrier and helps replenish the skin’s natural hydration.” In addition to adding moisture and hydration to the skin, she says it also makes skin look and feel fuller and plumper. Plus, it can be used on all skin types. Sephora customers are also fans, with one writing, “I have extremely dry skin. Tatcha is the only brand I have used that can make my face go from dry and rough to soft and silky. I love these masks!! I couldn’t live without my weekly tatcha mask. If you have dry skin and nothing else has worked, then I promise these will.”
In search of a hydrating face mask to keep stocked in your toiletry bag? Check out this miniature version of Glow Recipe’s popular watermelon mask. Infused with watermelon, hyaluronic acid, and AHAs, the top-rated skincare essential will keep your skin soft and moisturized as you travel. “Bought this to take with me on a trip to Europe hoping it would help rejuvenate my skin after a long overnight flight,” wrote one shopper. “Used it when I arrived and every night while I was there and it really helped my skin look fresh even on a week of short sleep. Great travel size and very nice packaging.”
If you love the satisfaction of a peel-off face mask, consider this option from Skyn Iceland. Each mask comes with two packets: a gel base and a treatment powder, which you combine when you are ready to use. It also comes with a handy applicator stick to help you evenly distribute the treatment. After applying, just wait 20 minutes, and then you can peel it off to reveal a more radiant complexion and softer, moisturized skin. “Absolutely love this mask! Have super dry and sensitive skin and this mask makes my face feel super hydrated,” raved one reviewer.
Using botanical extracts and antioxidants, this soothing face mask from Dermalogica calms skin and reduces inflammation while providing skin with ample hydration. The oil-free mask also reduces the appearance of wrinkles and promotes cell regeneration, leaving you with a more youthful appearance. “Despite drinking lots of water, my skin tends to peel and feel dry,” said one customer. “I bought this product two weeks ago, and after using it twice a week for the past two weeks, I see a tremendous difference in my skin texture. It's smoother, and it has not peeled at all.”
During the harsh winter months, even the most hydrated skin gets dry and patchy. If you’ve noticed your usual products aren’t cutting it through cold and windy season, you might want to invest in this Drunk Elephant mask. Hundreds of Sephora customers say this is their go-to winter product, because it quickly rehydrates even the driest and flakiest of skin. One shopper called it “literally a miracle in a bottle” before adding, “This product truly saved me when I had no idea where to turn or what to do. I go to school in Michigan and constantly battle dry skin in the winter. This winter on top of the dry skin, I was having constant allergic reactions (three to four times a day), leaving my skin dry, sensitive and super blotchy. F-Balm was the only product I used that truly saved my skin. It is so incredibly soothing, intensely hydrating and so gentle on sensitive skin.”
Sign up for our Health Shopping newsletter to get your daily dose of retail therapy with great deals handpicked by our editors — straight to your inbox.