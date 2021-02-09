The 17 Best Hydrating Face Masks to Shop, According to Customer Reviews

Looking to invest in an ultra-luxe face mask? Check out this Sisley Paris option that’s popular for its smoothing, brightening, and plumping properties. According to the brand, you should expect your skin to feel smoother and softer in just 10 minutes. Nordstrom shoppers agree and say the fast-acting product also left their skin looking younger and more revitalized after only a few uses. “I read many reviews about this product before considering buying it. The price is a little steep, but now that I have used it three to four times, I can honestly say it is worth every penny,” wrote one. My skin feels soft and dewy in the morning. It's worth the splurge!”