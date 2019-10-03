From high sheen to a natural glow.
Among the many beauty trends that have defined recent years, the dewy, misty, glow of highlighted cheekbones has proven to be one of the most popular. While some opt for a subtle shimmer and others prefer a glossy, sparkling shine, no matter which camp you fall into, there’s always room to experiment with new products.
Whether you’re looking to upgrade your makeup routine with some glow-y new additions or you’re trying out highlighters for the first time, you’ve come to the right place. On the search for the best highlighters for every kind of beauty look, we delved deep into the abyss that is the Makeup Addiction community on Reddit. Comprised of 1.5 million members—including makeup mavens, bloggers, and novices alike—the subreddit is teeming with under-the-radar makeup advice, tips, and recommendations from real people who simply love discovering and experimenting with beauty products.
A quick search for the best highlighters revealed copious amounts of discussions on the topic, as well as product suggestions for everything from the best drugstore highlighters to high-end finds. No matter what price point you have in mind or what kind of look you’re hoping to achieve, you’ll have no trouble finding a highlighter that’s right for you. According to Reddit users, these are the 15 best highlighters—including powder, liquid, and stick options—to help you get your glow on this season.
- Best Drugstore Find: Wet n Wild MegaGlo Highlighting Powder
- Best Powder Highlighter: MAC Cosmetics Extra Dimension Skinfinish
- Best Liquid Highlighter: Cover FX Custom Enhancer Drops
- Best Stick Highlighter: Flesh Touch Flesh Highlighting Balm
- Best Value: Essence Pure Nude Highlighter
- Best Glow: Milani Strobelight Instant Glow Powder
- Best Baked Powder Highlighter: Laura Mercier Matte Radiance Baked Powder
- Most Splurge-Worthy: Marc Jacobs Beauty Glow Stick Glistening Illuminator
- Best Cult-Favorite: Becca Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed Highlighter
- Best for Sparkle: Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Diamond Bomb All-Over Diamond Veil
- Best for a Glossy Look: e.l.f. Beautifully Bare Highlighting Stick
- Best Palette: Bobbi Brown Shimmer Brick Highlighter
- Best Variety: ColourPop Super Shock Highlighter
- Best for a Natural Look: Maybelline New York Master Strobing Stick
- Best for Sensitive Skin: Glossier Haloscope Dew Effect Highlighter
Best Drugstore Find: Wet n Wild MegaGlo Highlighting Powder
Multiple makeup-obsessed Reddit users called this highlighting powder from Wet n Wild the best drugstore highlighter, and for the price, you really can’t go wrong. The pressed powder is made with micro-fine pearls for a shimmery look, along with moisturizing ingredients like vitamin E, shea butter, and argan oil for extra shine. “It’s so beautiful for an every day highlight,” wrote Redditor Iamthewind91.
Best Powder Highlighter: MAC Cosmetics Extra Dimension Skinfinish
For a natural glow, go with this metallic powder highlighter from MAC Cosmetics. “It is a powder, but it gives you this amazing dewy sheen,” according to cookietouch on Reddit. “It is probably the best powder highlighter I have ever tried because it does not emphasize texture, blends like a dream, and [there’s] NO glitter!” Even better, the powder comes in seven different shades so you’ll be able to find the perfect match to accentuate your unique skin tone.
Best Liquid Highlighter: Cover FX Custom Enhancer Drops
When it comes to finding the best liquid highlighter out there, look no further than these enhancer drops from Cover FX. Available in seven universal shades, the reflective drops work to create a buildable highlight that will leave your skin with a metallic sheen. “I drop some on my face where I'm going to highlight and blend it out with a beauty blender,” Reddit user Vicloe1717 explained. “[You] only need the smallest amount [because] a little goes a long way.”
Best Stick Highlighter: Flesh Touch Flesh Highlighting Balm
This highly-rated stick highlighter couldn’t be any easier to apply—even when you’re on the go. Simply glide the stick of balm on bare skin (or over top of foundation) and blend it in. The compact size and easy application makes this a great travel-friendly option, and it’s available in four hues that are all formulated with pearls and conditioning oil for a radiant glimmer wherever you swipe the stick. “[It] makes my skin look glossy as heck!” one enthusiastic Redditor, 12mmarina, wrote.
Best Value: Essence Pure Nude Highlighter
A super affordable option, this $5 highlighter from Essence Cosmetics gives you the most bang for your buck. In fact, Reddit user KatelynJai even compared it to Amrezy, a popular highlighter from Anastasia Beverly Hills that costs more than five times as much. Designed for all skin tones, the subtle nude highlighter provides a natural-looking shine.
Best Glow: Milani Strobelight Instant Glow Powder
Another drugstore favorite, this highlighting powder from Milani works just as well as more expensive products, according to numerous Redditors. It’s available in seven luminous shades for the perfect amount of shine, whether you apply it on your cheekbones, under your brows, or on your nose. “[It’s best] for moderate to high shine [and a] noticeable glow,” Reddit user temptalia wrote.
Best Baked Powder Highlighter: Laura Mercier Matte Radiance Baked Powder
For a long-lasting, natural tint, give this baked powder highlighter a try. You can easily apply the smooth formula with an angled cheek brush for a look guaranteed to last up to eight hours. Despite the fact that it’s a powder highlighter, Reddit user vagueconfusion said that it looks dewy when built up. “It’s like a slightly more subtle version of [Anastasia Beverly Hills] Amrezy that doesn’t exaggerate texture.”
Most Splurge-Worthy: Marc Jacobs Beauty Glow Stick Glistening Illuminator
This cream highlighter stick from Marc Jacobs Beauty is so good that it’s worth the luxury price tag, according to many Redditors—especially if you’re going for a sleek, dewy appearance. “The shimmer is so fine that it gives you that wet look,” Starben78 wrote. It comes in a universal shade designed to complement all skin tones and uses gold and silver pigments to create a sheer, misty glow.
Best Cult-Favorite: Becca Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed Highlighter
“Becca highlighters are cult classics,” user jennabunmakeup declared on one Reddit thread. Unsurprisingly, the brand appeared in multiple discussions on the topic, with Redditors citing the Champagne Pop hue—which happens to be the brand’s best-selling shade—as a favorite. Along with the mega-popular champagne shade there are 11 additional hues to choose from—including a bronze and gold Topaz option and even a lavender Prismatic Amethyst color—so you can really customize your look.
Best for Sparkle: Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Diamond Bomb All-Over Diamond Veil
If you’re hoping to create a bold, sparkly look, this highlighter from Fenty Beauty is just what you need. One Reddit user, rOs3bag, wrote that it “looks like glass” and is “extremely reflective.” The jelly-powder highlighter has a buttery texture that legitimately sparkles—thanks to a 3D diamond-dusted formula—and it looks striking on every skin tone.
Best for a Glossy Look: e.l.f. Beautifully Bare Highlighting Stick
An affordable yet effective product, this $9 highlighting stick from e.l.f. delivers a natural, dewy glaze to your skin. Perfect for a simple look, it contains “no glitter, no shimmer, just glossy shine,” user Brilliant-Cookie posted on Reddit. Available three subtly-radiant shades, simply glide the vitamin E and coconut oil-enriched formula onto your cheekbones, then gently blend for a perfect highlight.
Best Palette: Bobbi Brown Shimmer Brick Highlighter
If you can’t choose just one highlighter color, a palette is a great option because it offers a variety of shades in one convenient product. This one from Bobbi Brown includes five shimmery shades for a dynamic, glow-y look. “I love my Bobbi Brown shimmer brick in Pink Quartz,” wrote Redditor CupcakesAreTasty. “It's shimmery, but if you use a light hand, it can look natural.” And although it’s more expensive than drugstore brands, the single compact will last years, the Reddit user added.
Best Variety: ColourPop Super Shock Highlighter
A brand that popped up on multiple makeup-focused Reddit threads, ColourPop offers affordable powder highlighters in a variety of shades—from Flexitarian (a champagne and silver combination) to Tasty (a coral, pink sheen)—so there’s a lot of room to make the look your own. “I LOVE ColourPop Flexitarian. I hated every single highlighter until I tried that. It’s actually perfect,” Redditor Juliettedraper wrote. “If you want a lot of variety: ColourPop Pressed Powder Highlighters have a ton of options and finishes that vary from moderate to intense and light to deep shades,” another user, temptalia, shared.
Best for a Natural Look: Maybelline New York Master Strobing Stick
This highlighter stick is so good, it has an entire Reddit thread dedicated to its shimmery, budget-friendly formula. “This is my holy grail highlighter. I legit have all the shades, then back ups to all. I'm a MAC snob usually, but nothing comes close to this,” throwaway4roachmotel wrote. Another Redditor said, “I feel like a freshly glazed Krispy Kreme [donut emoji].” Made with a creamy formula containing micro-fine pearls, makeup gurus everywhere trust this lightweight highlighter for a natural-looking, radiant shine.
Best for Sensitive Skin: Glossier Haloscope Dew Effect Highlighter
For some, the sign of a good highlighter is how similar it looks to the natural glow created by a thin layer of perspiration, and according to Reddit users, Glossier’s Haloscope Dew Effect Highlighter does just that. “[It] literally looks like sweat, but in a flattering way,” rOs3bag shared on Reddit. Along with a dewy look, the highlighter also delivers on skincare thanks to a vitamin-rich formula that will keep your face hydrated and moisturized, and the hypoallergenic ingredients make it a safe option for sensitive skin.