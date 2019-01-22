The 8 Best Heat Protectants You Should Apply to Your Hair Before Using Hot Tools

These top-rated heat protectant sprays and serums will ensure you don't fry your hair.
If you're one to always hit your freshly out-of-the-shower hair with a blow dryer, flat iron, or curling wand without first applying a heat protectant to strands, we say big mistake.
Although it's always a good idea to give hot tools a rest from time to time, heat protectant sprays form a barrier over the hair cuticle so you won't damage your tresses. They lock in hydration and protect hair from both styling tools and free radical damage caused by UV rays. These sprays also can prevent moisture loss and smooth frizz-prone locks, experts say. Is there anything they can't do?
We asked professional stylists and hair gurus to share their favorite heat protectant sprays to save your hair from hot tools. Below, their top picks.
1
GHD Heat Protect Spray
This heat protectant spray amps up shine and gives a smooth finish to strands, celebrity hairstylist David Lopez tells Health. Also good? It's lightweight and can be used on any hair type. Score!
2
Hai Beauty Concepts Style Prime Heat Protection Spray
New York City hairstylist Nicole Stimitz loves this affordable option made with tourmaline, a powerful heat protectant. “I was really excited when Hai released their haircare line," she says, "because who knows better how to protect from hot tools than the maker of hot tools?"
3
Living Proof Restore Instant Protection Hairspray
Tame static, protect from UV rays, and add shine to your locks with this light spray. Mike Martinez, a stylist at Cutler Salon in New York City, suggests thinking of it as a primer or base coat. "This one layers really well with other products, especially volumizers," he says. Plus, it’s silicone-free.
4
Davines Melu Hair Shield
Be sure to spritz this heat protectant on your tresses before using your styling tools, says Sergio Pattirane, a master stylist at Rob Peetoom Salon in Brooklyn, New York. Incredibly easy to use, just apply on towel-dried hair before tuning on the blow dryer.
5
Ouai Memory Mist
Los Angeles-based celebrity hairstylist Laurie Heaps likes this thermal spray, which shields styles from heat up to 450 degrees and locks in your look until your next shampoo. Bonus: The fragrance is French-inspired Rue St. Honoré (think: violet, gardenia, and white musk), giving strands a soft, floral scent.
6
Kevin Murphy Heated Defense
Lopez is a fan of Heated Defense by Kevin Murphy, a weightless formula that also protects hair up to 450 degrees. This spray never interferes with other styling products, says Lopez. "I also love that it's a foam, making it super easy to apply and distribute evenly."
7
Redken Satinwear 04 Blow Dry Lotion
Another one of Martinez's picks: this soft blow dry lotion by Redken that preps your tresses for just about anything. Some heat protectants can be too heavy, which makes styling afterwards difficult. This one rises above, Martinez tells us. "It helps reduce frizz and friction without weighing the hair down too much."
8
Kerastase Discipline Fluidissime Complete Anti-Frizz Care Spray
Maria Ruiz, a stylist at Eddie Arthur Salon in New York City, keeps this Kerastase spray on hand to protect hair from heat. "I love to use this on wet hair, because it’s great for detangling and reduces hair frizz once dry," she says. Plus, it improves shine, enhances movement, and smells amazing.