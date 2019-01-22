The 8 Best Heat Protectants You Should Apply to Your Hair Before Using Hot Tools

If you're one to always hit your freshly out-of-the-shower hair with a blow dryer, flat iron, or curling wand without first applying a heat protectant to strands, we say big mistake.

Although it's always a good idea to give hot tools a rest from time to time, heat protectant sprays form a barrier over the hair cuticle so you won't damage your tresses. They lock in hydration and protect hair from both styling tools and free radical damage caused by UV rays. These sprays also can prevent moisture loss and smooth frizz-prone locks, experts say. Is there anything they can't do?

We asked professional stylists and hair gurus to share their favorite heat protectant sprays to save your hair from hot tools. Below, their top picks.

