11 Best Hairstyles for Short Hair

So you’re no Rapunzel—but that doesn’t mean your hair can’t look fabulous! Don’t believe the myth that short hair doesn’t lend itself to styling; there are tons of cute options for cropped cuts. Read on for a few of our favorites, and don't forget to Pin them to recreate later when you finally take the plunge and get the big chop.

Beachy waves

A little texture can keep a short bob from looking too prim and proper. Use a curling iron with a wide barrel, or one designed especially for waving like the Beachwaver Co. S1 Curling Iron ($129; amazon.com). If you’ve already got some natural body to your hair, sleeping in braids can give a similar effect!

Natural accessories

Not into spending extra cash on hair accessories? Consider this an updated take on the “flower crown” trend. Accent your look with whatever works, like these natural flowers with a fun pop of purple. This is a perfect way to have a little fun with short hair on vacations or for photos—and white flowers look great with a wedding dress!

Hair cuffs

Snapping on some hair cuffs is a great way to jazz up hair in seconds. Think of them as—quite literally—jewelry for your hair, and add a little or a lot depending on the look you're going for. Clamp these cuffs by Mudder ($7 for 50; amazon.com) over braids, dreadlocks, natural texture, or within your intricate updos, and have fun creating a different look every time.

Easy half-up

A go-to style that never fails. Wear yours with messy waves for a casual look or with straighter strands for a put-together, polished vibe. Secure with bobby pins hidden under the hair (like above), or add a statement hair clip like this one by Ficcare ($36, nordstrom.com) to give the look some flair.

Short bangs

The two haircuts women fear most: the big chop and bangs. Somehow, they manage to look fabulous together—and according to Emma Watson and Pinterest, short, French-girl bangs are in for spring.

All-over braids

Brush up on your braiding skills for a look that screams cool. When you reach the end of each braid, secure with a small, clear elastic like these from ElasticU ($7 for 70; amazon.com).

Simple low bun

Sweet, safe, and seriously stylish. If Meghan Markle can rock this look on the daily, why can’t you?

Tie a scarf

Taking a scarf and tying it around your head can take seconds, but if you need a bit more help, there are tons of wrap-style headbands to help you get the look without the effort. The Aerie Gauze Twist Headband ($13; ae.com) would be a great finishing touch to any of the hairstyles on this list.

Half-up top knot

Flirty and fun, the half-up top knot is the solution for short-haired girls with too much hair left at the name of the neck to commit to a full-on ballerina bun.

Super cropped

Whether or not you go full pixie, going shorter than the classic above-the-shoulders cut makes a major statement. This lengthier look is made even cooler thanks to the trendy silver shade, but there are a million different ways to rock super-short hair for yourself—and they’re all insanely chic.

Slicked-back straight

Tons of celebs have been seen rocking this look, and short hair makes it even easier, as there’s less to slick into place. A leave-in styler is your best bet for this look, such as Moroccanoil Hydrating Styling Cream ($34; sephora.com). Slick hair back with hands for a messier look or a comb for added precision.