18 Amazon Hair Products Under $30 You Never Knew You Needed

Your tresses will thank you.
Truth be told, you don't need to break the bank for a healthy, shiny mane. While we're all for the occasional so-worth-it splurge, there are actually a ton of drugstore hair products chock-full of ingredients that benefit your locks just as much as (if not more than) pricier salon versions. Don't believe us? Many of the affordable beauty buys below have major cult followings on Amazon, with thousands of glowing reviews. We've rounded up an arsenal of hero products to fix all your hair woes—from breakage to frizz to dryness—stat. Here, the most-loved hair products on Amazon, all for $30 or less.
1
Biotin Shampoo
Best shampoo for hair growth
If you have thinning hair or want longer locks, this shampoo contains biotin, pro-vitamin B5, and coconut oil to remove buildup, which helps stimulate hair follicles and promote circulation for healthy hair growth. Plus, it's non-GMO, hypoallergenic, and sulfate- and paraben-free.
What Amazon reviewers say:
"This product has truly been a life saver. It has made my hair feel much thicker, fuller, and I have seen my baby hairs grow to the point where I've forgotten I had them. I have been using this product for three months now, and have noticed that my short bob cut grew three-and-a-half inches. It lathers well, cleans up oils great, and does not overdry!" —Janet
"This shampoo really thickens! It prevented further thinning and there is a noticeable difference in regrowth in the two months since I first started using it. Do make sure to leave on for the two minutes as instructed and do massage into the scalp during wash." —M. Farnham
2
Get Back Gorgeous Purple Shampoo for Blonde Hair
Best shampoo to fight brass
This shampoo has UV protection that extends the lifetime of your blonde between color appointments, while keratin and coconut oil defend against damage and split ends, giving you shiny, brass-free color.
What Amazon reviewers say:
"My hair is a mix of blond and gray. I love how this product takes the brassy color out of my hair and brings out the platinum in the gray without leaving it looking lavender. It comes out perfect every time." —Cheryl Hooper
"I have been coloring my hair a lighter blond and ordinarily, even though I buy the ash tones, it still comes out brassy. With this purple shampoo, I am able to tone my color and with once a week use, keep my color from fading and turning brassy." —Angela
3
Head & Shoulders Clinical Strength Anti-Dandruff Shampoo
Best anti-dandruff shampoo
This shower hero fights the flakes, itch, and, irritation that comes with dandruff and seborrheic dermatitis. The pH-balanced shampoo is gentle enough for everyday use, even on colored or chemically-treated hair.
What Amazon reviewers say:
"After the first wash, about 75% of my dandruff was gone. My scalp was not nearly as itchy either. After the second wash, about 90% gone. And by the third or fourth wash it was like I never had dandruff in my life. I waited and waited to see if eventually the dandruff and itching would return, and I'm still amazed to say that after two years I am still dandruff-free. This product has truly changed my life—no more embarrassment and constantly checking in the mirror for flakes." —Jennifer
"My daughter has an extremely sensitive scalp and has always had an issue with dandruff and itchiness. this shampoo has taken all of that away. She no longer scratches and her dandruff is gone." —Heather Richard
4
OGX Nourishing Coconut Milk Conditioner
Best overall conditioner
Ingredients like coconut milk, coconut oil, and ultra-whipped egg white proteins allow this super-moisturizing conditioner to strengthen and add elasticity and hydration. Bonus: It has a delicious tropical scent and comes in a salon-sized bottle, so you don't have to worry about running out anytime soon.
What Amazon reviewers say:
"This smells wonderful and is not too heavy. I have thin hair that can be oily and this works well." —Kelly
"My favorite conditioner. I use this as a co-wash and as a deep conditioner mixed with coconut oil and other ingredients. It's perfect for naturally curly/kinky hair. VERY moisturizing." —Shaquita
5
MAXSOFT Scalp Care Brush
Best scalp exfoliator
Soft, thick silicone bristles stimulate blood flow to the scalp and oil glands, helping to give you a squeaky clean scalp. Also good: It's great on sensitive skin, and some reviewers claim that it helps with hair growth.
What Amazon reviewers say:
"In the summer I would have issues with skin and sweat not leaving my scalp and using my nails wasn’t helping enough. Not only has this helped my scalp not be so itchy, my hair is growing faster because there’s not a bunch of gunk in it. I use it twice a week in the shower and it’s amazing!" —Sara Smith
"I have eczema and tend to have dry scalp issues. I scrubbed my head with this while my hair was dry, and then again while I washed my hair. After blow drying, I have ZERO flakes." —Rachel B. McLeroy
6
Olaplex Hair Perfector No 3 Repairing Treatment
Best protein treatment
Give your tresses a luxurious salon treatment at home with this protein-repairing treatment. It heals broken bonds and repairs the structure of hair that's dry and brittle from coloring or heat tools.
What Amazon reviewers say:
"Olaplex is a lifesaver for my hair. In the last four months I've had my hair bleached from almost black boxed hair dye to a blonde balayage. Needless to say, that caused a pretty decent amount of damage in my hair. I have used the Olaplex system twice and it has done wonders for my hair. It looks so much more healthy and shiny now." —Nikki Maher
"Nothing works to restore the integrity of bleached or highlighted hair like this product... nothing. I keep a bottle in the shower and use a small amount on just the ends in between weekly treatments. If you're going to keep blonde highlighted hair, make this investment to keep your hair from breaking or becoming rough and brittle from processing. In just one treatment, you'll be a fan." —LBSlone
7
Arvazallia Hydrating Argan Oil Hair Mask
Best conditioning hair mask
Both a hair mask and deep conditioner, this powerful multitasking product uses argan oil to leave strands silky-soft, untangled, and extra hydrated. Plus, it has quite a large cult following on Amazon.
What Amazon reviewers say:
"Beyond loving this conditioner! Totally revived my seriously damaged hair (my hair was over-dyed, extremely brittle, and shedding). It now feels much fuller and has shine and bounce." —Outstander
"I have fine, blonde, frizzy hair and this conditioner is a godsend. I use it at least once a week and leave it on for a minimum of 10 minutes while in a steamy bath or shower. This makes my hair feel nourished and healthy, without heavily weighing it down or feeling greasy." —Lesley Z
8
Shea Moisture Coconut & Hibiscus Curl & Style Milk
Best for curls
Boosted with natural ingredients, this styling milk and leave-in moisturizer conditions and hydrates curls, protects hair from damage and breakage, and gives definition to curls while softening and adding shine.
What Amazon reviewers say:
"This works wonders with the shampoo and conditioner! The smell is amazing, this leaves my curls so soft and frizz free! Which I've never seen before. I honestly can't believe I finally found something that actually works on my hair." —Guerrero Gutierrez
"I have Asian hair with a wavy perm. This creme works much better than some other products I've tried. It give my hair a healthy-looking sheen, gives a nice 'clumping' effect, and doesn't weigh my hair down. Other products I've tried did not control frizz, looked too dry, or made my scalp too oily." —Stephanie
9
OGX Renewing Moroccan Argan Oil Extra Strength Penetrating Oil
Best repairing hair oil
Infused with argan oil, vitamin E, and super-charged antioxidants, this product is perfect for damaged, coarse strands. According to reviewers, it doesn't weigh hair down and a few drops go a long way to restore softness and shine.
What Amazon reviewers say:
"I have very long blonde hair that the sun likes to dry out. When I use this oil it does not make my hair oily and greasy-looking; leaves it soft with a slight shine and clean-looking." —Kari R
"This product delivers a bigger punch with a drop or two. Has cleared up the dryness in my scalp and has relieved the bumpy skin on my arms. Excellent." —Yelad
10
Wet Brush Pro Detangle Hair Brush
Best hair brush
If combing or brushing knotty strands tends to induce a flood of tears (ouch!), this is the hairbrush for you. Men, women, and kids are more than obsessed, since this brush works its magic on wet and dry hair, and is safe to use on hair extensions and wigs, too.
What Amazon reviewers say:
"The brush is very gentle and I see very little hair on the brush even after going through the worst of rat's nests." —Jen Downey
"I have long, super thick hair. It's straight, but it tangles easily. I've dealt with knots for years—and just thought that was a part of the deal if I want to keep my hair long. Not with this little brush. Four strokes, and the knot is G.O.N.E." —Crystal Cooper
11
It's a 10 Haircare Miracle Leave-In Plus Keratin
Best keratin treatment
For smooth, sleek tresses, this at-home keratin treatment is the answer. It strengthens hair structure, protects the natural keratin in hair, and makes locks unbelievably shiny.
What Amazon reviewers say:
"After washing my hair, I apply a small amount on my hands, run it through my wet hair, brush and let it air dry. I'll then use this again if I plan on using a curling iron or straightening brush, as it doubles as a heat protectant. Without fail, my hair is always super soft, shiny, and frizz-free!" —Tristin
"I have been changing my hair color a lot lately and I noticed that it wasn't feeling very smooth or silky after conditioning or drying. I even tried deep conditioning and my hair just felt weird. I've been spraying this into my hair after showering and have noticed a HUGE difference in just a week." —Vanessa
12
Perfect Hair Coconut Oil Hair Serum
Best moisturizing hair serum
A potent blend of coconut oil, aloe vera, almond oil, vitamin E, and keratin, this serum will revive your dry and damaged strands. Just add one pump to palms and pat into to clean, damp hair for an instant boost of moisture.
What Amazon reviewers say:
"This serum is nice and thick, but distributes like a thinner serum. It smells AMAZING, and it really helps tone down the frizziness of my curly hair." —FishinMommy
"I like to put it on my scalp and massage at night before bed and then washing it out in the morning, works great! I also use it as a heat protectant and to smooth my frizz and fly-aways after blow drying my hair." —Nancy&Dana
13
Aquis Original Hair Towel
Best for drying hair
This ultra-absorbent, microfiber towel will save you drying time and minimize the damage caused by friction from bath towels and heat from blow dryers.
What Amazon reviewers say:
"The speed with which it dries my hair is astounding. Advice for new users: smooth your wet hair with your hands before wrapping your head. It dries so quickly that crimps, kinks, and tangles will remain until vigorously brushed out." —Devh
"I have been using this brand for over 20 years. The towels are excellent and last for a few years. It really brings out the shine in your hair because it cuts down tremendously on the use of a hair dryer." —Tanya N. Williams
14
Kenra Platinum Blow-Dry Spray
Best heat protectant
Providing thermal protection up to 428°F, spritz this lightweight formula on damp hair before blow drying to avoid breakage. Also great? It cuts blow-dry time in half!
What Amazon reviewers say:
"This stuff smells like heaven! It is so light. It doesn't leave my hair feeling oily and weighted down. My hair stays shiny and frizz-free even with the heat of the blow-dryer and straightener." —MrsJones
"My hair usually take 20-30 min to dry. With this product it dried in like 10 minutes, maybe less! It was insane! I was so shocked! Also it smells amazing, and makes your hair feel sooooo soft. It is also a heat protectant so you don’t have to add another product." —Armstrong
15
Moroccanoil Luminous Hairspray Strong
Best hair spray
Not only does this argan oil-infused spray provide long-lasting hold, but it also stands up against humidity and frizz, keeping strands perfectly in place. Reviewers also love that it doesn't leave a sticky residue.
What Amazon reviewers say:
"Love Morocconoil anything. This is no exception. I use Medium daily, but Strong is great for going out at night, or performing on stage. Hair will not droop." —Ana
"Once you are done styling, just a few sprays and holds your hair in place without making it stiff. You can actually run your fingers through your hair after and still get that natural bounce." —EWolfy
16
Batiste Original Dry Shampoo
Best dry shampoo
Say good-bye to greasy roots with this vegan, oil-absorbing dry shampoo. With the three-pack, you can keep a bottle at home, another in your gym bag, and save one for your suitcase when traveling.
What Amazon reviewers say:
"I have thin, dark hair and it gets very greasy by the end of the day. This is a great refresher for my hair before an evening out or on a weekend morning for running errands before a shower. It doesn’t leave my hair white after I brush it and it goes in so light I can’t even tell it’s there." —Jessica Coons
"It leaves my hair looking and feeling great, and I can go four to five days without a wash!" —CKosmetics
17
Invisibobble Power Traceless Hair Ring
Best hair ties
You should probably ditch your basic hair bands for these spiral ties that will hold strands up during your sweatiest workouts and won't cause breakage. Plus, they're completely painless to remove.
What Amazon reviewers say:
"I am a runner and need something that keeps my hair secure for long runs. I have long, fine hair and usually need two to three regular ponytails to get my hair secure for a run. I used one Invisibobble, wrapped around my hair three times to make the bun. There were no kinks in my hair when I took it out of my hair. These seriously work!" —Karen
"I have really thick hair and these keep it up all day while I’m at work. Also good for working out. I really like that they have never broken on me." —Allison S.
18
Finishing Touch Flawless Women's Painless Hair Remover
Best for removing facial hair
This little device removes all kinds of facial hair—lip, chin, and cheeks—without irritating skin. It's discreet and portable, so you can pop it in your purse and rid yourself of any unruly stand-out hairs on-the-go.
What Amazon reviewers say:
"I love this hair remover. I use it on my upper lip and it removes all the hair painlessly." —Kemm Blogg
"I have blonde peach fuzz on my face and I hate it. This removes all the hair without irritating my skin & it seems to last longer than other tools I've used. The only thing I would advise is to make sure you moisturize well after use because it is not only removing hair but exfoliating your skin as well." —Elizabeth