18 Amazon Hair Products Under $30 You Never Knew You Needed

Best shampoo for hair growth

If you have thinning hair or want longer locks, this shampoo contains biotin, pro-vitamin B5, and coconut oil to remove buildup, which helps stimulate hair follicles and promote circulation for healthy hair growth. Plus, it's non-GMO, hypoallergenic, and sulfate- and paraben-free.

What Amazon reviewers say:

"This product has truly been a life saver. It has made my hair feel much thicker, fuller, and I have seen my baby hairs grow to the point where I've forgotten I had them. I have been using this product for three months now, and have noticed that my short bob cut grew three-and-a-half inches. It lathers well, cleans up oils great, and does not overdry!" —Janet

"This shampoo really thickens! It prevented further thinning and there is a noticeable difference in regrowth in the two months since I first started using it. Do make sure to leave on for the two minutes as instructed and do massage into the scalp during wash." —M. Farnham