The 14 Best Hair Products of 2018, According to Our Beauty Editors

Terry Doyle

These are our top picks for the year's best hair products.

Lisa DeSantis
September 11, 2018

It’s our 20th annual Beauty Awards! We tested hundreds of brand-new products (tough job, we know!) to find the following gems that have the science to really make a difference. Below, our top picks for the best hair products of 2018.

Plus: Want more winning beauty products? Here are our top skincare picks for your body, top skincare picks for your for face, best nail products, and best makeup.

1
R+Co Rodeo Star Thickening Style Foam

courtesy of manufacturer

Yes, this foam will score you salon-like volume, but it also has vitamin E to condition as it plumps.

available at nordstrom.com $30
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

2
TRESemmé Compressed Micro-Mist Hold Level 3: Boost Hair Spray

courtesy of manufacturer

Micro-mist technology allows for all-day hold and touchable softness.

available at walmart.com $5
SHOP NOW

3
Clairol Nice’n Easy Color Care

courtesy of manufacturer

Color and condition at home with less of a risk of irritation thanks to the use of the brand’s new proprietary allergy-friendly formula.

available at target.com $7
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

4
Love Beauty and Planet Radical Refresher Uplifting Dry Shampoo

courtesy of manufacturer

Infused with citrus peel, this dry shampoo sops up oil and leaves hair smelling fresh.

available at Ulta $9
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

5
Color Wow Dream Coat for Curly Hair

courtesy of manufacturer

This spray (use it on wet hair) coats individual strands, creating a shield that keeps curls bouncy no matter the weather.

available at Dermstore $28
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

6
S.Oil Serum + Oil

courtesy of manufacturer

Made with eco-certified ingredients, this potent elixir can be used as a pre-shampoo treatment to strengthen strands.

available at Amazon $65
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

7
Head & Shoulders Deep Moisture Collection

courtesy of manufacturer

The same dandruff-busting go-to you love, but now with moisturizing benefits to maintain shine.

available at Target $7
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

8
T3 Cascading Waves Reverse Tapered Barrel plus Convertible Base

courtesy of manufacturer

The tapered barrel creates tighter curls at the root for extra volume and looser ends.

available at Sephora $85
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

9
Briogeo Don’t Despair, Repair! Deep Conditioning Hair Cap System

courtesy of manufacturer

This isn’t your basic shower cap—it’s lined with nourishing ingredients that  are activated by the steam in your shower to revitalize tresses.

available at Sephora $36
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

10
Carol’s Daughter Coco Crème Coil Enhancing Moisture Butter

courtesy of manufacturer

For truly defined curls, hair needs to be hydrated, and this cream with coconut oil does the trick.

available at Walmart $12
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

11
Herbal Essences Blue Ginger & Micellar Water Shampoo and Foam Conditioner

courtesy of manufacturer

This gentle duo cleanses and conditions, without weighing hair down.

available at Target $6
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

12
Moroccanoil Perfect Defense

courtesy of manufacturer

Use on wet or dry hair to protect strands up to 450 degrees.

available at Sephora $30
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

13
L’Oréal Paris Elvive Total Repair 5 Protein Recharge Treatment

courtesy of manufacturer

Repairing hair is super easy with a protein-packed leave-in.

available at amazon.com $7
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

14
Living Proof No Frizz Instant De-Frizzer

courtesy of manufacturer

Fight frizz stat with this oil-powered dry conditioning spray.

available at Sephora $29
SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up