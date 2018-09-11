The 14 Best Hair Products of 2018, According to Our Beauty Editors

These are our top picks for the year's best hair products.
It’s our 20th annual Beauty Awards! We tested hundreds of brand-new products (tough job, we know!) to find the following gems that have the science to really make a difference. Below, our top picks for the best hair products of 2018.
1
R+Co Rodeo Star Thickening Style Foam
Yes, this foam will score you salon-like volume, but it also has vitamin E to condition as it plumps.
2
TRESemmé Compressed Micro-Mist Hold Level 3: Boost Hair Spray
Micro-mist technology allows for all-day hold and touchable softness.
3
Clairol Nice’n Easy Color Care
Color and condition at home with less of a risk of irritation thanks to the use of the brand’s new proprietary allergy-friendly formula.
4
Love Beauty and Planet Radical Refresher Uplifting Dry Shampoo
Infused with citrus peel, this dry shampoo sops up oil and leaves hair smelling fresh.
5
Color Wow Dream Coat for Curly Hair
This spray (use it on wet hair) coats individual strands, creating a shield that keeps curls bouncy no matter the weather.
6
S.Oil Serum + Oil
Made with eco-certified ingredients, this potent elixir can be used as a pre-shampoo treatment to strengthen strands.
7
Head & Shoulders Deep Moisture Collection
The same dandruff-busting go-to you love, but now with moisturizing benefits to maintain shine.
8
T3 Cascading Waves Reverse Tapered Barrel plus Convertible Base
The tapered barrel creates tighter curls at the root for extra volume and looser ends.
9
Briogeo Don’t Despair, Repair! Deep Conditioning Hair Cap System
This isn’t your basic shower cap—it’s lined with nourishing ingredients that are activated by the steam in your shower to revitalize tresses.
10
Carol’s Daughter Coco Crème Coil Enhancing Moisture Butter
For truly defined curls, hair needs to be hydrated, and this cream with coconut oil does the trick.
11
Herbal Essences Blue Ginger & Micellar Water Shampoo and Foam Conditioner
This gentle duo cleanses and conditions, without weighing hair down.
12
Moroccanoil Perfect Defense
Use on wet or dry hair to protect strands up to 450 degrees.
13
L’Oréal Paris Elvive Total Repair 5 Protein Recharge Treatment
Repairing hair is super easy with a protein-packed leave-in.
14
Living Proof No Frizz Instant De-Frizzer
Fight frizz stat with this oil-powered dry conditioning spray.