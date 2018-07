Say buh-bye to bad hair days with these incredible products from Health's annual Beauty Awards. This year, we put the newest hair products to the test, asking a panel of experts to try more than 1,000 different shampoos, conditioners, stylers, blowout creams, dry shampoo, and hair masks, then share their honest opinions about which ones work best to nix frizzy hair, repair dry strands, deliver the perfect blowout, and more. Here, 11 of their all-time favorites.

Meet our experts: Paul Cucinello, hairstylist; Amber Katz, blogger; Rachel Jo Silver, entrepreneur.