We know you're always on the lookout for the latest styling cream, oil, or dry shampoo that will help you achieve your best hair ever. But with so many options out there, it can be hard to know which formulas are really worth the money. That's why we asked a team of beauty experts to round up their favorite hair care products that will not only repair any damage your locks have endured (thanks, flat iron!), but also help keep strands shiny, smooth, and healthy. Read on for their top picks of the best shampoos, conditioners, hair sprays, moisturizing treatments, and more.

Meet our experts: Ilana Blitzer, Health's beauty director; Paul Cucinello, celebrity hairstylist and creative director of Chris Chase Salon in New York City.