The Best Hair Growth Products on Sale This Amazon Prime Day
Hair loss may be a common issue, but that doesn't make it any less frustrating to deal with. There can be a wide range of reasons why you're experiencing thinning, like genetics, diet, pregnancy, age, and stress-but luckily, there are measures you can take to reduce hair loss and help your hair grow back thicker and stronger. The best hair growth products don't have to set you back a ton financially, either: For Amazon Prime Day 2021, many of the site's top-rated and best-selling hair growth treatments are on sale.
The Best Hair Growth Products on Sale for Amazon Prime Day 2021:
- Top Rated: Pureauty Naturals Biotin Hair Growth Serum
- Best Shampoo: R+Co Dallas Biotin Thickening Shampoo
- Best Conditioner: R+Co Dallas Biotin Thickening Conditioner
- Best Clinically Proven: Women's Rogaine 5% Minoxidil Foam
- Best Growth-Stimulating Set: Bellisso Biotin Shampoo and Conditioner Set for Hair Growth
- Best Oil: Genius Stem Biotin Hair Oil
- Best for Natural Hair: Wild Growth Hair Oil
- Best for Scalp Health: Keranique Shampoo and Conditioner Set for Hair Growth and Thinning Hair
- Best Leave-In: Marc Anthony Grow Long Vitamin E Leave-In Deep Conditioner
The best hair growth products contain ingredients that both inhibit hair loss and encourage healthy growth. One popular option is the FDA-approved topical minoxidil (aka Rogaine), which is clinically proven to help regrow hair, dermatologist Christine Shaver of Bernstein Medical Center for Hair Restoration in New York City previously explained to Health. Ingredients that block buildup of DHT, a hormone that contributes to hair loss, are helpful, too, and clarifying shampoos that aim to remove dandruff and product residue from the scalp can also play a role in encouraging hair growth. There's no one miracle product-but there are plenty of options that can make a big difference.
With impressive ratings and customer testimonials, the below products are some of the best solutions to hair loss, according to Amazon shoppers. And thanks to Amazon Prime Day, they're all marked down well below their regular prices. To take advantage of these deals, you'll need to have an Amazon Prime account, which will give you free two-day shipping on qualifying orders, too. If you're not yet a member, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial here-and immediately proceed to shop these hair growth products that are exclusively on sale for Prime members (along with teeth whitening products, comfortable sneakers, and more).
Top Rated: Pureauty Naturals Biotin Hair Growth Serum
With over 6,000 five-star ratings, Pureauty Naturals's biotin hair serum is one of the top-rated hair loss solutions on Amazon. In addition to biotin, it also contains lactic acid as an exfoliant and anti-inflammatory vitamin E. Several reviewers say it helped their hair regrow after chemotherapy. "I've been just rubbing a quarter amount into my scalp after showers and sometimes when dry before bedtime. I have so much new growth," one wrote. "Worth it all around!"
Best Shampoo: R+Co Dallas Biotin Thickening Shampoo
Prime Day is a great time to get deals on highend beauty products from brands like R+Co. Its thickening shampoo is formulated with quality ingredients like moringa seed extract and artichoke leaf extract to fortify hair against stressors that can contribute to hair loss. At the same time, it gives hair instant body and fullness. Shoppers say a little goes a long way, and those with thinning hair are especially impressed.
Best Conditioner: R+Co Dallas Biotin Thickening Conditioner
A good conditioner is crucial for keeping your hair soft and tangle-free-and this option from R+Co does just that while also encouraging growth with ingredients like biotin and DHT-blocker saw palmetto. According to shoppers, it "smells like a million dollars," and also transforms limp, fine hair.
Best Clinically Proven: Women's Rogaine 5% Minoxidil Foam
If you're actively dealing with hair loss, it may be best to use the ingredient that dermatologists swear by: minoxidil. Now, you can get a four-month supply for just $11 a month and see impressive results, just like the 5,700 Amazon shoppers who have given this product a five-star rating. "My hair which was once thin and 'see through' on the top is now much fuller," one reviewer wrote.
Best Growth-Stimulating Set: Bellisso Biotin Shampoo and Conditioner Set for Hair Growth
Bellisso's shampoo and conditioner set contains several ingredients to help hair grow stronger and longer, like biotin, keratin, and spirulina. After using the products for a few weeks, shoppers said they experienced less shedding and felt that their hair was softer and smoother. And, of course, they've seen impressive growth, too. "I have lots of baby hair and am regaining confidence," one reviewer wrote. "My hair is in better shape, thicker also."
Best Oil: Genius Stem Biotin Hair Oil
This hair oil is meant to be massaged into the scalp for two to three minutes before being rinsed out. Ingredients like biotin and vitamin E nourish hair and encourage growth-and nearly 2,000 Amazon shoppers swear by it. One reviewer said that after just two weeks of use, they noticed they were losing less hair when brushing it. Others add that it makes hair softer and shinier.
Best for Natural Hair: Wild Growth Hair Oil
Coconut, jojoba, rosehip, and several other natural oils make up the formula of Wild Growth's hair oil-and shoppers say they work wonders to not only keep the scalp hydrated and flake-free, but also encourage new hair growth. It's earned a five-star rating from 10,000 shoppers, and while it can be beneficial for any hair texture, reviewers with natural hair find it particularly helpful. "It provides moisture and softness without the greasy feeling," one wrote. "I have also experienced a full inch of growth in one month. No breakage and minimal shedding."
Best for Scalp Health: Keranique Shampoo and Conditioner Set for Hair Growth and Thinning Hair
Good hair health starts at the scalp, which is why Keranique's hair growth shampoo is formulated to remove build-up at the root. Ingredients like keratin and ginseng also help hair to grow longer and stronger. Over 2,800 Amazon shoppers have given the duo a five-star rating, and many reviewers say it's also helped them volumize their hair. "My hair WAS fine, limp, and oily," one wrote. "NOW it's got body and fullness."
Best Leave-In: Marc Anthony Grow Long Vitamin E Leave-In Deep Conditioner
If you're looking for a product you can simply spray and go, Marc Anthony's leave-in conditioner is worth a try. Over 11,000 Amazon shoppers have given the product, which contains growth-stimulating caffeine, biotin, and ginseng, a five-star rating. Not only have shoppers seen thicker hair after a few weeks, but some also say the product is "liquid magic" for detangling.
