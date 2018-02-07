The 7 Best Hair Dryers, According to Celebrity Stylists

Get the perfect DIY blowout with one of these expert-approved blow dryers.
Don’t you just love the way your hair looks and feels after a day at the salon? With the right tools, you can give yourself a perfect blowout at home—and nothing is more important than the hair dryer. So to help us reach our #hairgoals, we went straight to the pros who spend their days blowing out celebrity manes. Here are their picks for the best blow dryers money can buy.
1
Elchim 3900 Hair Dryer
"Elchim is an Italian-made dryer that offers a variety of styles that are chic and very sophisticated,” says Tyler Colton, celebrity hairstylist and beauty expert who has worked with Charlize Theron and Eva Longoria. The ionic/ceramic dryer has a 2000-watt motor and an ergonomic handle.
2
Pibbs Twin Turbo 3200 Hair Dryer
"My personal favorite hair dryer is the Pibbs Twin Turbo," says Nate Rosenkranz, New York City based hairstylist. "I use the 3200 model. This dryer is capable of both high heat and high velocity. The high heat is great for blowing out coarse hair, and the high velocity helps in reducing drying time by more efficiently removing the water from the hair." Choose between four temperature and two speed settings. With a removable stainless steel filter, cleaning the Pibbs is a breeze.
3
Parlux 385 PowerLight Ionic and Ceramic Hair Dryer
"This dryer is lightweight with lots of power for quick results, and you won't have tired arms as a result," says celebrity hairstylist Adel Chabbi, who owns Adel Atelier in New York City. "It's silent with ionic and ceramic technology, which produces healthier, static-free hair. The materials are eco-friendly and the dryer comes in a variety of trendy colors to perfectly match your bathroom or personality."
4
Sedu Revolution Pro Tourmaline Ionic 4000i
"This is one of the best blowers—its small in size and weight so it's perfect for travel. Plus it is very powerful and lasts a long time,” says Jasmine Anna Galazka, lead stylist for the Warren Tricomi flagship salon located in The Plaza Hotel in NYC. Despite its small size, the dryer has an 1875-watt motor. An ionic generator helps reduce frizz and static, as well as reduce drying time.
5
Solano Supersolano 3500 Lite Professional Hair Dryer
"The Supersolano Lite is another Italian brand I come back to," says Colton. "This lightweight dryer offers perfect airflow and heat as well as has a cool shot button." The 1800-watt dryer uses far infrared heat to dry hair from the inside out.