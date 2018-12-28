7 Hair Color Trends That Are Going to Be Huge in 2019

We’re welcoming 2019 with open arms, and that means getting one step ahead of the hair color trends that are going to drop as soon as the clock strikes midnight. While 2018 brought us some unforgettable styles (did someone say cold brew hair?), the hair colors we've been seeing for 2019 are going to be game changers. Here are 7 trends that will be everywhere this coming year. One look is inspired by none other than the Kardashians...and that’s just the beginning.

Ashy silver

Many women color their hair to keep the grays away, but thanks to standout stylists like @aashbotelho , silver strands are no longer something to fear. If you’re love to be at the forefront of big trends, make an appointment with your colorist for this head-turning look ASAP.

Strawberry honey

So you’re obsessed with Emma Stone’s fiery tresses, but you’re not sure you’re ready for a full head of bright orange hair. @topknotbalayage has the happy medium you’ve been looking for, and it’s called strawberry honey.

Rich copper

Adding a hint of copper to your brunette locks is the perfect way to spice things up without going overboard. Take inspiration from this OMG-worthy ‘do by @charlottemensah , but don’t be afraid to ask for some maroon, auburn, or cinnamon strands too.

Mushroom brown

Mushroom has been making headlines as THE hair color of 2019, and this jaw-dropping look by @jordan_kindel_salon makes it clear why. It’s multidimensional, effortlessly stylish, and earthy beyond compare. What more could a girl ask for?

Creamy blonde

Platinum blonde had a big moment in 2018, but let's be real, it's a pretty high-maintenance ‘do. Opt for something warmer, like this look by @hairbydemim —a much more manageable style that will leave you looking equally fabulous.

Jet black

It’s obvious why this look has skyrocketed in popularity...does a family by the name of Kardashian ring a bell? This color by @aashbotelho allows you to channel your inner Kim.

Blended roots

If there’s one thing we can all agree on, it’s that our main priority for the new year is keeping life as low-maintenance as possible. Blended root looks like this one by @brianacisneros and @shannonrha is exactly what you need if you can’t be bothered with constantly filling in new growth.

