Best Overall: Dermablend Flawless Creator Liquid Foundation Drops

Because it ticks all of the boxes, Clay claims this foundation from Dermablend is "best overall." It's formulated without oils, fragrances, and phthalates, so it shouldn't cause breakouts. But it does contain iron oxides, which block out high-energy light that contributes to hyperpigmentation and signs of aging, says Clay. The non-comedogenic foundation has been tested by dermatologists and is suitable for all skin types––oily, combination, sensitive, and acne-prone—and promises 16 hours of smudge- and transfer-resistant coverage when applied with a setting powder. Plus, it "comes in several different shades, only has 10 ingredients, and can be used to create light or full coverage," she adds.

Shoppers laud this foundation for its lightweight formula, blendability, and easy application. "I absolutely love this foundation and switched from Kat Von D's line to this," said an Ulta reviewer. "It's a better color match, blends well, doesn't cause breakouts, [is] sensitive enough to go over existing breakouts, dries matte, and does not [show] pores when a powder is baked on. Hands down the best and will continue to purchase."

To buy: Dermablend Flawless Creator Liquid Foundation Drops, $40; ulta.com