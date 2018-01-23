The 4 Best Foundations for Acne-Prone Skin, According to Dermatologists

Have oily, acne-prone skin? Dermatologists recommend these full-coverage foundations for your skin type.
Applying foundation can feel like a double-edged sword for those with blemish-prone skin: You want to conceal redness and old acne scars, but also don't want to put anything on your face that could cause existing breakouts to flare up (or worse, trigger a new crop of pimples).
Luckily, experts say that there are foundations that can minimize the appearance of breakouts without making them worse. The key is to look for formulas that contain skin-soothing ingredients (think chamomile or aloe vera) to calm redness, as well as pimple-fighting salicylic acid to prevent new zits from forming.
While makeup won't make your blemishes go away, these dermatologist-approved foundations for oily, acne-prone skin will help flawlessly cover them up without making them worse or causing new ones to appear. Here, four picks they recommend, including a few under-$10 drugstore finds.
1
Almay Clear Complexion Liquid Makeup
Debra Jaliman, MD, a dermatologist based in New York City, recommends this liquid foundation from Almay. Available in seven shades, it contains both salicylic acid to fight blemishes and unclog pores as well as soothing aloe and chamomile to ease redness. And at just $9, you can't beat the price.
2
Neutrogena Skinclearing Makeup
This drugstore foundation is a top pick of Kaleroy Papantoniou, MD, a dermatologist based in Brooklyn, New York. "It's lightweight and oil-free and contains salicylic acid, which is great for unclogging pores and gently exfoliating," Dr. Papantoniou says. "It also provides mild to moderate coverage and has many shades available." Plus, it has a matte finish to control the appearance of shine, making it a great choice for anyone with oily skin.
3
Clinique Acne Solutions Liquid Makeup
Another foundation that gets Dr. Jaliman's seal of approval is Clinique's liquid makeup from the brand's Acne Solutions line. (If that doesn't convince you, the bottle also has more than 1,000 rave reviews on Sephora.com.) The formula boasts a long list of complexion-improving perks, including the fact that one application lasts eight hours and its ability to withstand sweat and humidity.
4
Miracle Skin Transformer
If you prefer tinted moisturizer over full-coverage foundation, this tinted skin "enhancer" is for you. Dr. Jaliman likes that it contains both salicylic acid and antimicrobial peptide 10. Also good: It offers SPF 20 protection and contains no synthetic fragrances or dyes.