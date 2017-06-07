The Best Flat Irons, According to Celebrity Hairstylists

These hairstylist-approved flat irons deliver smooth, straight, shiny hair without causing damage.
It can be a challenge to find the perfect hair straightener. What you want: A high-quality flat iron that will straighten, smooth, and de-frizz hair without damaging strands. But many models fall short of their claims—and hair straighteners can be pricey, making it even more important to find the right one. We asked celebrity hairstylists to tell us which flat irons they use on their clients (and themselves). Here, the tools the pros trust for shiny, frizz-free results every time.
1
Ghd Classic 1" Inch Styler
"I'm a big fan of the Ghd tools—they give amazing results that my clients adore. This flat iron gives you an unmatched shine that’s perfect for straightening and smoothing hair, no matter how coarse or curly."
—Lucy Garcia Planck, hairstylist at Salon Bergdorf Goodman
"This is my go-to iron. The things that are most important to me are that an iron is safe and effective on the hair—and the technology and ceramic plates on this one do just that. With the sleek, shiny hair trend coming back in style, I love that all I need is a single pass down the hair shaft to achieve that result."
—Pearson Knight, celebrity hairstylist
2
Harry Josh Pro Tools Ceramic Flat Styling Iron 1.25 Inch
"It consistently heats all the way through and has adjustable heat levels—so it's perfect for any hair type. I also love the wider plates and rounded edges of the iron plates. This makes it really easy to create cool undone waves or take it sleek and straight in a snap."
—John D., TRESemmé Stylist
3
Corioliss C1 Titanium Plate Flat Iron
"I love this because I prefer metal plates over ceramic. I've found that some ceramic plate irons can crack or pit over time (especially for someone like me who uses the iron several times a day) causing friction on the hair, which can cause breakage. The C1 glides through the hair, leaving it smooth and shiny. It's great if you need high heat. This iron can go to 450 degrees and retains the temperature. I haven't found a better flat iron."
—Andre Walker, celebrity hairstylist
4
T3 SinglePass 1" Straightening & Styling Iron
"The magic of the T3 is in the easy-to-use temperature control and ceramic round edge blades that heat evenly and easily glide through the hair. All of these play important roles in the prevention of heat styling damage to the hair when using a flat iron."
—Tyler Laswell, TRESemmé Stylist
5
CHI Professional 1" Ceramic Flat Iron
"I'll use this to create that undone look that's super trendy right now. After curling hair and letting it cool, I run this over the ends for a straighter effect and then tap the iron over any areas that are veering towards Shirley Temple-ish. The tapping helps to flatten and smooth without completely crushing the curl, and instead leaves a nice wave pattern behind."
—Laurie Heaps, celebrity hairstylist