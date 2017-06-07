The Best Flat Irons, According to Celebrity Hairstylists

"I'm a big fan of the Ghd tools—they give amazing results that my clients adore. This flat iron gives you an unmatched shine that’s perfect for straightening and smoothing hair, no matter how coarse or curly."

—Lucy Garcia Planck, hairstylist at Salon Bergdorf Goodman

"This is my go-to iron. The things that are most important to me are that an iron is safe and effective on the hair—and the technology and ceramic plates on this one do just that. With the sleek, shiny hair trend coming back in style, I love that all I need is a single pass down the hair shaft to achieve that result."

—Pearson Knight, celebrity hairstylist