If You’re Going to Buy Lipstick This Fall, Make It One of These Hot Colors

If you typically associate red lips with fall, we have some exciting news: This season's hottest shades go way beyond the classic berry hue (although we love them, too). Think soft nudes, peppy pinks, and deep plums. Here, our favorite new shades to try now.

Velvety Nude

In rosy nudes (think your lips, but better). Spotted on the Herve Leger runway, the look is "universally flattering" says Troy Surratt, a makeup artist and the founder of an eponymous line. "It lets you fake fuller lips." He suggests using a lip-toned liner to draw a bit past your natural lip border, then topping with a liquid lipstick.

We like (from top): Bare Minerals Gen Nude Matte Liquid Lipcolor in Famous ($18, bareescentuals.com); Obsessive Compulsive Cosmetics Lip Tar in Dash ($16, nordstrom.com); Hourglass Opaque Rouge Liquid Lipstick in Canvas ($20; sephora.com); Kat Von D Everlasting Liquid Lipstick in Lovesick ($20, sephora.com).

Matte Plum

One swipe of this vampy hue will change your whole look. Make sure you're precise—dark lipsticks can get messy. "Prep with a lip balm," says Surratt. "Use a lip brush to apply color, then go in with a lip liner in the same shade to clean up edges."

We like (from top): Oribe Lip Lust Creme Lipstick in The Violet ($42, net-a-porter.com); Urban Decay Vice Lipstick in Jawbreaker ($17, sephora.com); Burt's Bees Lipstick in Orchid Ocean ($9, burtsbees.com); Laura Mercier Velour Lovers Lip Colour in An Affair ($28, lauramercier.com).

Glossy Red

A classic red lip is always chic, but this year's take is extra lovely thanks to its high shine factor. "Apply a matte red first," says Surratt, "to make the gloss on top look much stronger." Stash it in your bag; you'll need to reapply.

We like (from top): Essence BB Lipgloss in Heartbreaker ($4, essence.eu); YSL Vinyl Cream in N.411 Rhythm Red ($36, yslbeautyus.com); Cle De Peau Beaute Radiant Liquid Rouge in 17 ($48, neimanmarcus.com); MAC Versicolour Stain in Resilient Rouge ($25, nordstrom.com).

Creamy Pink

Bright pink in the fall? A thing! This hue wakes up any complexion. "Opt for one with coraly undertones," says Surratt. For a smoothing effect, use foundation as a base, then reapply lip color, advises makeup artist Sonia Kashuk, founder of Sonia Kashuk Beauty. "Blot color until it's a stain before adding the final layer," she adds.

We like (from top): Cover Girl Colorlicious Lipstick in Spellbound ($6, amazon.com); Lancome L'Absolu Rouge in 317, Pourquoi Pas ($32, nordstrom.com); Kiko Milano Gossamer Emotion Creamy Lipstick in Shade 124 ($12, kikocosmetics.com); Nuance Salma Hayek Moisture Rich Lipstick in Shocking Lotus Pink ($10; nuancesalmahayek.com).

Or DIY your own shade!

Mix these with your favorite lipsticks or apply on top for a unique color.

Blue lipstick leaves a violet cast. Try: Make Up For Ever in C602 ($22, sephora.com).

Green lipstick neutralizes warm hues. Try: Make Up For Ever in C601 ($22, sephora.com).

White lipstick lightens colors to turn them into the pastel version. Try: Maybelline New York The Loaded Bolds in Wicket White ($6, target.com).

Black lipstick darkens, creating richness, dimension, and drama. Try: Maybelline New York The Loaded Bolds in Pitch Black ($6, target.com).