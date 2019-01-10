The Best Face Wash for Combination Skin

Scott Kleinman/Getty Images

A facial cleanser that won't dry out your cheeks or exacerbate your oily T-zone? It does exist: These dermatologist-approved face washes are just right for combination skin.

By Kathleen Felton
January 10, 2019

Have combination skin? Then you know how difficult it is to find products that walk the impossibly fine line of not stripping moisture from drier parts of your face, while simultaneously balancing sebum on oilier areas. Most skincare products are formulated with either oily or dry skin in mind—so identifying the ones that will work for your specific skin type is seriously tricky.

It may seem like the most basic part of your routine, but not all face washes work for combination skin. "We don’t want to overly dry out the dry areas with an oil-stripping cleanser, and we don’t want to exacerbate the oil problem which already exists in the T-zone," explains Anna Guanche, MD, a dermatologist and celebrity beauty expert based in Calabasas, California.

For this reason, experts recommend a mild, balancing cleanser that doesn't have overly harsh ingredients. A few on the off-limits list? Salicylic acid, alcohol, and benzoyl peroxide. These ingredients "may really dry out your skin," says New York City-based dermatologist Debra Jaliman, MD.

Instead, choose one of these gentle formulas that will calm your combination skin without drying it out or adding on too-heavy moisturizers. Perfect balance, achieved.

RELATED: These Are the Best Moisturizers for Combination Skin

1
La Roche-Posay Effaclar Purifying Foaming Gel Cleanser

Amazon.com

"This is formulated for oily or combination skin," says Dr. Guanche. "It has no alcohol, no oil, and works well to remove makeup without irritating." More than 600 five-star reviews don't hurt either.

available at amazon.com $15
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

2
Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cleanser

Nordstrom.com

Dr. Jaliman likes that this cleanser is packed with nourishing ingredients like squalane, apricot kernel oil, vitamin E, and avocado oil—none of which should break you out. "This cleanser is gentle enough to remove your makeup and dirt and cleanse your skin while not drying it," she adds.

available at nordstrom.com $20
SHOP NOW

3
Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser

Amazon.com

Cetaphil is always a good idea. "This has a cult following and effectively cleanses without stripping natural oils," says Dr. Guanche.

available at amazon.com $16
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

4
OLEHENRIKSEN Find Your Balance Oil Control Cleanser

Sephora

Those with oily and combination skin can benefit from this wash. It contains two ingredients Dr. Jaliman recommends—lactic acid and green tea—to calm and very gently exfoliate.

available at sephora.com $10
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

5
iS Clinical Cleansing Complex

Dermstore.com

Combination skin that's also acne-prone? Reach for this luxurious face wash. "This will cleanse the skin and won’t leave it feeling tight, red,or dry," says Dr. Guanche. "Instead, it controls acne breakouts and effectively removes makeup."

available at dermstore.com $42
SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More