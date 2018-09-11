The 13 Best Skincare Products of 2018

Check out Health's top picks for all your facial needs.
It’s our 20th annual Beauty Awards! We tested hundreds of brand-new products (tough job, we know!) to find the following gems that have the science to really make a difference. Below, our top picks for the best hair products of 2018.
1
Burt’s Bees Micellar Cleansing Towelettes
Natural ingredients like honey and white-cypress oil dissolve makeup while still being gentle on skin.
2
Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Eye Supercharged Complex
The lightweight gel-cream texture absorbs quickly so it can go to work reducing fine lines and dark circles.
3
Olay Total Effects Whip SPF 25
This moisturizer has vitamins C and E to brighten and plump. But what we love is the formula—in the tub it’s thick, but on contact with skin, it thins out for a breathable feel.
4
Bioré Charcoal Cleansing Micellar Water
Detoxifying charcoal paired with micelles—molecules that grab on to dirt—make cleansing a breeze.
5
Elizabeth Arden Retinol Ceramide Capsules
This retinol is encapsulated in single-use pods to keep its anti-aging properties as fresh and potent as possible. Plus, they’re travel-friendly!
6
Aveeno Positively Radiant Sheer Daily Moisturizer SPF 30
The sheer texture proves that moisturizer with SPF 30 doesn’t have to be chalky.
7
L’Oréal Paris Pure-Sugar Scrub: Purify & Unclog
Made from three different sugars that melt as you massage, this scrub exfoliates but isn’t overly harsh.
8
Georgia Louise GloPulse
Wear this over the brand’s ionic-charged sheet mask. It sends a non-painful current that helps ingredients penetrate.
9
Eve Lom Radiance Face Oil
Hemp-seed oil absorbs fast, yet works all night, so you wake up glowing.
10
Mighty Patch Invisible+ Acne Patches
Place a sticker on a zit—it’s made from absorbent hydrocolloid to suck out impurities.
11
RoC Retinol Correction Max Daily Hydration Crème
Plumping hyaluronic acid pairs with line-smoothing retinol.
12
Garnier SkinActive Soothing Rose Water Cleansing Milk
Rose water leaves skin soft—never stripped.
13
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Multivitamin Booster
This thirst-quenching serum features vitamin E and hyaluronic acid. Wear it alone or add it to your daily SPF.