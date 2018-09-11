The 13 Best Skincare Products of 2018

PeopleImages/Getty Images

Check out Health's top picks for all your facial needs.

Lisa DeSantis
September 11, 2018

It’s our 20th annual Beauty Awards! We tested hundreds of brand-new products (tough job, we know!) to find the following gems that have the science to really make a difference. Below, our top picks for the best hair products of 2018.

Plus: Want more winning beauty products? Here are our top skincare picks for your body, top hair products, best nail products, and best makeup.

1
Burt’s Bees Micellar Cleansing Towelettes

courtesy of manufacturer

Natural ingredients like honey and white-cypress oil dissolve makeup while still being gentle on skin.

available at Target $5
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

2
Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Eye Supercharged Complex

courtesy of manufacturer

The lightweight gel-cream texture absorbs quickly so it can go to work reducing fine lines and dark circles.

available at Sephora $62
SHOP NOW

3
Olay Total Effects Whip SPF 25

courtesy of manufacturer

This moisturizer has vitamins C and E to brighten and plump. But what we love is the formula—in the tub it’s thick, but on contact with skin, it thins out for a breathable feel.

available at Target $29
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

4
Bioré Charcoal Cleansing Micellar Water

courtesy of manufacturer

Detoxifying charcoal paired with micelles—molecules that grab on to dirt—make cleansing a breeze.

available at Ulta $8
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

5
Elizabeth Arden Retinol Ceramide Capsules

courtesy of manufacturer

This retinol is encapsulated in single-use pods to keep its anti-aging properties as fresh and potent as possible. Plus, they’re travel-friendly!

available at Elizabeth Arden $84
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

6
Aveeno Positively Radiant Sheer Daily Moisturizer SPF 30

courtesy of manufacturer

The sheer texture proves that moisturizer with SPF 30 doesn’t have to be chalky.

available at amazon.com $17
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

7
L’Oréal Paris Pure-Sugar Scrub: Purify & Unclog

courtesy of manufacturer

Made from three different sugars that melt as you massage, this scrub exfoliates but isn’t overly harsh.

available at Target $10
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

8
Georgia Louise GloPulse

courtesy of manufacturer

Wear this over the brand’s ionic-charged sheet mask. It sends a non-painful current that helps ingredients penetrate.

available at Georgia Louise $165
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

9
Eve Lom Radiance Face Oil

courtesy of manufacturer

Hemp-seed oil absorbs fast, yet works all night, so you wake up glowing.

available at Sephora $80
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

10
Mighty Patch Invisible+ Acne Patches

courtesy of manufacturer

Place a sticker on a zit—it’s made from absorbent hydrocolloid to suck out impurities.

available at amazon.com $18
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

11
RoC Retinol Correction Max Daily Hydration Crème

courtesy of manufacturer

Plumping hyaluronic acid pairs with line-smoothing retinol.

available at Amazon $21
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

12
Garnier SkinActive Soothing Rose Water Cleansing Milk

courtesy of manufacturer

Rose water leaves skin soft—never stripped.

available at amazon.com $9
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

13
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Multivitamin Booster

courtesy of manufacturer

This thirst-quenching serum features vitamin E and hyaluronic acid. Wear it alone or add it to your daily SPF.

available at amazon.com $20
SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up