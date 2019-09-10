The 13 Best Skincare Products of 2018

PeopleImages/Getty Images

Check out Health's top picks for all your facial needs.

By Lisa DeSantis
September 10, 2019

It’s our 20th annual Beauty Awards! We tested hundreds of brand-new products (tough job, we know!) to find the following gems that have the science to really make a difference. Want more winning beauty products? Here are our top skincare picks for your body, top hair products, best nail products, and best makeup.

For the 20th anniversary of Health’s Beauty Awards, we decided to focus on the products that got our beauty team the most excited over the past year. The skincare award winners are the ones that at times, editors fought over who would get to take them home—yes, really—they’re that good. We were conscious of every price point and made sure to include everything from a trusty everyday moisturizer (with SPF of course!) for someone who likes to keep things simple, to a powerful new retinol cream at a wallet-friendly price point. Below, our top picks for the best skincare products of 2018.

1
Burt’s Bees Micellar Cleansing Towelettes

courtesy of manufacturer

Natural ingredients like honey and white-cypress oil dissolve makeup while still being gentle on skin.

available at Target $5
SHOP NOW

2
Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Eye Supercharged Complex

courtesy of manufacturer

The lightweight gel-cream texture absorbs quickly so it can go to work reducing fine lines and dark circles.

available at Sephora $62
SHOP NOW

3
Olay Total Effects Whip SPF 25

courtesy of manufacturer

This moisturizer has vitamins C and E to brighten and plump. But what we love is the formula—in the tub it’s thick, but on contact with skin, it thins out for a breathable feel.

available at Target $29
SHOP NOW

4
Bioré Charcoal Cleansing Micellar Water

courtesy of manufacturer

Detoxifying charcoal paired with micelles—molecules that grab on to dirt—make cleansing a breeze.

available at Ulta $8
SHOP NOW

5
Elizabeth Arden Retinol Ceramide Capsules

courtesy of manufacturer

This retinol is encapsulated in single-use pods to keep its anti-aging properties as fresh and potent as possible. Plus, they’re travel-friendly!

available at Elizabeth Arden $84
SHOP NOW

6
Aveeno Positively Radiant Sheer Daily Moisturizer SPF 30

courtesy of manufacturer

The sheer texture proves that moisturizer with SPF 30 doesn’t have to be chalky.

available at amazon.com $17
SHOP NOW

7
L’Oréal Paris Pure-Sugar Scrub: Purify & Unclog

courtesy of manufacturer

Made from three different sugars that melt as you massage, this scrub exfoliates but isn’t overly harsh.

available at Target $10
SHOP NOW

8
Georgia Louise GloPulse

courtesy of manufacturer

Wear this over the brand’s ionic-charged sheet mask. It sends a non-painful current that helps ingredients penetrate.

available at Georgia Louise $165
SHOP NOW

9
Eve Lom Radiance Face Oil

courtesy of manufacturer

Hemp-seed oil absorbs fast, yet works all night, so you wake up glowing.

available at Sephora $80
SHOP NOW

10
Mighty Patch Invisible+ Acne Patches

courtesy of manufacturer

Place a sticker on a zit—it’s made from absorbent hydrocolloid to suck out impurities.

available at anthropologie.com $18
SHOP NOW

11
RoC Retinol Correction Max Daily Hydration Crème

courtesy of manufacturer

Plumping hyaluronic acid pairs with line-smoothing retinol.

available at Amazon $21
SHOP NOW

12
Garnier SkinActive Soothing Rose Water Cleansing Milk

courtesy of manufacturer

Rose water leaves skin soft—never stripped.

available at amazon.com $9
SHOP NOW

13
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Multivitamin Booster

courtesy of manufacturer

This thirst-quenching serum features vitamin E and hyaluronic acid. Wear it alone or add it to your daily SPF.

available at amazon.com $20
SHOP NOW

You May Like

Advertisement
Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement