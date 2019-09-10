The 13 Best Skincare Products of 2018

It’s our 20th annual Beauty Awards! We tested hundreds of brand-new products (tough job, we know!) to find the following gems that have the science to really make a difference. Want more winning beauty products? Here are our top skincare picks for your body, top hair products, best nail products, and best makeup.

For the 20th anniversary of Health’s Beauty Awards, we decided to focus on the products that got our beauty team the most excited over the past year. The skincare award winners are the ones that at times, editors fought over who would get to take them home—yes, really—they’re that good. We were conscious of every price point and made sure to include everything from a trusty everyday moisturizer (with SPF of course!) for someone who likes to keep things simple, to a powerful new retinol cream at a wallet-friendly price point. Below, our top picks for the best skincare products of 2018.