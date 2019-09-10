The 13 Best Skincare Products of 2018

Check out Health's top picks for all your facial needs.
It’s our 20th annual Beauty Awards! We tested hundreds of brand-new products (tough job, we know!) to find the following gems that have the science to really make a difference. Want more winning beauty products? Here are our top skincare picks for your body, top hair products, best nail products, and best makeup.
For the 20th anniversary of Health’s Beauty Awards, we decided to focus on the products that got our beauty team the most excited over the past year. The skincare award winners are the ones that at times, editors fought over who would get to take them home—yes, really—they’re that good. We were conscious of every price point and made sure to include everything from a trusty everyday moisturizer (with SPF of course!) for someone who likes to keep things simple, to a powerful new retinol cream at a wallet-friendly price point. Below, our top picks for the best skincare products of 2018.
1
Burt’s Bees Micellar Cleansing Towelettes
2
Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Eye Supercharged Complex
3
Olay Total Effects Whip SPF 25
4
Bioré Charcoal Cleansing Micellar Water
5
Elizabeth Arden Retinol Ceramide Capsules
This retinol is encapsulated in single-use pods to keep its anti-aging properties as fresh and potent as possible. Plus, they’re travel-friendly!
6
Aveeno Positively Radiant Sheer Daily Moisturizer SPF 30
The sheer texture proves that moisturizer with SPF 30 doesn’t have to be chalky.
7
L’Oréal Paris Pure-Sugar Scrub: Purify & Unclog
8
Georgia Louise GloPulse
Wear this over the brand’s ionic-charged sheet mask. It sends a non-painful current that helps ingredients penetrate.
9
Eve Lom Radiance Face Oil
10
Mighty Patch Invisible+ Acne Patches
Place a sticker on a zit—it’s made from absorbent hydrocolloid to suck out impurities.
11
RoC Retinol Correction Max Daily Hydration Crème
12
Garnier SkinActive Soothing Rose Water Cleansing Milk
Rose water leaves skin soft—never stripped.
13
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Multivitamin Booster
This thirst-quenching serum features vitamin E and hyaluronic acid. Wear it alone or add it to your daily SPF.