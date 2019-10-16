10 De-Puffing Face Rollers That Actually Work, According to Reviewers

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

You may have to book a treatment at the spa for a rejuvenating full-body massage, but you can give the same attention and care to your face simply with the help of a handy skincare tool. Made with materials like jade, rose quartz, amethyst, or stainless steel, face rollers often look luxurious (they’re incredibly Instagram-worthy) and do pretty much as their name suggests. A smooth stone or metal surface rolls over the contours of your face to provide an array of supposed benefits—from reducing puffiness and tightening skin to diminishing the look of wrinkles and allowing for products to be more readily absorbed.

But how much can rolling a stone over your face really do? Although jade rollers have been used in Chinese beauty rituals since the seventh-century, whether or not modern face rollers actually affect the look and feel of skin has become a hotly-debated topic in recent years as the practice has made a comeback.

Curious to see what the latest skincare craze was all about, I gave in and tried out a rather extravagant option, the ReFa S Carat Facial Massage Roller ($160; dermstore.com). Unlike traditional jade face rollers, this one is comprised of two round stainless steel rollers designed to tone your face and stimulate circulation as it massages the skin. Although I was skeptical at first, this little tool has become a go-to for depuffing my face after an evening of inadequate sleep or one too many cocktails. Plus, it feels cooling and luxe on my face after rubbing it over top of my evening moisturizer and serum.

While I knew my new device felt good, New York-based dermatologist and fellow of the American Academy of Dermatology, Rachel Nazarian, MD, convinced me of its more practical merits. “Rollers can improve lymphatic flow and drainage from the face by applying pressure along the lymphatic circulation pathway,” she said. The lymphatic system is the body’s way of cleaning toxins, so by improving lymphatic flow and drainage with a face roller, you’ll notice decreased puffiness, the appearance of tighter skin, and even a glowing look, according to Nazarian. However, she notes that these results are temporary and need to be consistently repeated in order to see long-term results.

Now that you know this buzzy skincare tool has a derm’s stamp of approval, here are 10 of the best face rollers around—that actually work—according to rave reviews from customers.