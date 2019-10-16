10 De-Puffing Face Rollers That Actually Work, According to Reviewers

The trendy products really work.
You may have to book a treatment at the spa for a rejuvenating full-body massage, but you can give the same attention and care to your face simply with the help of a handy skincare tool. Made with materials like jade, rose quartz, amethyst, or stainless steel, face rollers often look luxurious (they’re incredibly Instagram-worthy) and do pretty much as their name suggests. A smooth stone or metal surface rolls over the contours of your face to provide an array of supposed benefits—from reducing puffiness and tightening skin to diminishing the look of wrinkles and allowing for products to be more readily absorbed.
But how much can rolling a stone over your face really do? Although jade rollers have been used in Chinese beauty rituals since the seventh-century, whether or not modern face rollers actually affect the look and feel of skin has become a hotly-debated topic in recent years as the practice has made a comeback.
Curious to see what the latest skincare craze was all about, I gave in and tried out a rather extravagant option, the ReFa S Carat Facial Massage Roller ($160; dermstore.com). Unlike traditional jade face rollers, this one is comprised of two round stainless steel rollers designed to tone your face and stimulate circulation as it massages the skin. Although I was skeptical at first, this little tool has become a go-to for depuffing my face after an evening of inadequate sleep or one too many cocktails. Plus, it feels cooling and luxe on my face after rubbing it over top of my evening moisturizer and serum.
While I knew my new device felt good, New York-based dermatologist and fellow of the American Academy of Dermatology, Rachel Nazarian, MD, convinced me of its more practical merits. “Rollers can improve lymphatic flow and drainage from the face by applying pressure along the lymphatic circulation pathway,” she said. The lymphatic system is the body’s way of cleaning toxins, so by improving lymphatic flow and drainage with a face roller, you’ll notice decreased puffiness, the appearance of tighter skin, and even a glowing look, according to Nazarian. However, she notes that these results are temporary and need to be consistently repeated in order to see long-term results.
Now that you know this buzzy skincare tool has a derm’s stamp of approval, here are 10 of the best face rollers around—that actually work—according to rave reviews from customers.
- Best Jade Roller: Mount Lai De-Puffing Jade Facial Roller
- Best Amethyst Roller: Skin Gym Amethyst Crystal Facial Roller
- Best Splurge-Worthy: ReFa S Carat Facial Massage Roller
- Best Cooling Roller: Stacked Skincare Ice Roller
- Best Celebrity-Approved Roller: Nurse Jamie UpLift Massaging Beauty Roller
- Best Rose Quartz Roller: Herbivore Botanicals Rose Quartz Facial Roller
- Best Budget Find: Daily Concepts Jade Facial Roller
- Best for Sculpting: Skin Gym Face Sculptor
- Best for Multi-Tasking: Skin Gym Double Duty Smooth & Textured Jade Face Roller
- Best Vibrating Roller: Finishing Touch Flawless Contour Vibrating Facial Roller & Massager
1
Best Jade Roller: Mount Lai De-Puffing Jade Facial Roller
This face roller is made of xiyuan jade, a naturally cooling stone with balancing properties to keep your skin looking and feeling its best. The tool features two different-sized rollers—a larger one for broad strokes on flat areas of the face, and a smaller one for reaching delicate parts of your face (like under the eyes). Sephora shoppers love the dual-sided device and say they use it to relax and lock in serums and moisturizers.
2
Best Amethyst Roller: Skin Gym Amethyst Crystal Facial Roller
If you’re interested in trying out a healing crystal facial roller, this amethyst option from Skin Gym is a great choice. Store it in the refrigerator before use (for ultra-cooling effects) and roll it on your skin in an outward motion after applying your favorite serum, oil, or moisturizer to get the most out of the soothing roller. Not only will it help your skin absorb product quicker and reduce puffiness, but the amethyst stone is also thought to relieve stress—and, at the very least, it’s a small act of self-care that’ll serve as a nice reminder to take some time for yourself. Ulta reviewers seemed to agree that this little tool is seriously relaxing and really helps diminish the look of wrinkles and puffiness.
3
Best Splurge-Worthy: ReFa S Carat Facial Massage Roller
Although this face roller costs more than most, I can tell you from personal experience that it certainly gets the job done and is worth the investment (especially if you’re already well-versed in the world of face rollers). Unlike other stone rollers, this one features a precise, 360-degree design to expertly massage your face. There’s even a small solar panel on the handle that can turn natural and indoor light into microcurrents to recharge your skin while stimulating circulation. The easy-to-use tool delivers a satisfying facial massage that effectively depuffs and firms skin, according to Dermstore reviewers.
4
Best Cooling Roller: Stacked Skincare Ice Roller
For a cooling facial massage, turn to this ice roller from Stacked Skincare. It features a stainless steel barrel with a water and gel core that imitates the feeling of ice (sans messy drips) for a refreshing, cooling effect in an instant. Simply store it in the freezer and roll it across your face to finish off your usual skincare routine. “I love how this product refreshes my face—[it] wakes me up and makes my skin tight and glowing,” one Amazon shopper wrote.
5
Celebrity-Approved: Nurse Jamie UpLift Massaging Beauty Roller
This trendy face roller has earned more than a few celebrity fans, including Hilary Duff, Busy Philipps, and Khloé Kardashian. With an elongated hexagonal roller featuring 24 massage stones, it may not look like a typical face roller—but it’s specially-designed to mimic the techniques used in the signature facials given by Nurse Jamie, medical spa owner and the name behind celeb-loved Nurse Jamie Healthy Skin Solutions. Roll it on your cheeks, neck, forehead, chest, jawline, and brows to see results. Users say they love its lightweight, compact size, and many noticed immediate differences in their skin after giving it a try.
6
Best Rose Quartz Roller: Herbivore Botanicals Rose Quartz Facial Roller
In the world of crystal healing, rose quartz is associated with the heart chakra—so if you could use some self-love (even if it sounds a little cheesy), don’t take yourself too seriously and prioritize a moment of self-care with this rose face roller from Herbivore. It promotes relaxation and calmness while stimulating the lymphatic system for a quick de-puffing detox on your skin. One Nordstrom shopper called it “therapeutic,” and others recommend popping it in the fridge before use for an extra feel-good, cooling effect.
7
Best Budget Find: Daily Concepts Jade Facial Roller
With this budget-friendly skincare tool from Daily Concepts, you can still enjoy the benefits of a jade face roller without shelling out tons of money on a pricier pick. The dual-sided device includes a large roller for your forehead and cheeks, plus a smaller one to more closely target your chin and under-eye area—perfect for a quick, no-frills facial massage or to really work products into the skin. It’s a great face roller for the affordable price, according to Ulta shoppers.
8
Best for Sculpting: Skin Gym Face Sculptor
Designed to recreate the feel and effect of a professional facial massage, this face roller is ideal for sculpting and toning the skin. It gently rolls over the contours of your face while firming the texture of skin for a more rejuvenated look. Try rolling it from the center of your face outward after applying your favorite serum, oil, or moisturizer for a super relaxing experience. “This is my favorite tool I’ve ever used. It is such good quality and really holds the coolness,” one Nordstrom shopper said.
9
Best for Multi-Tasking: Skin Gym Double Duty Smooth & Textured Jade Face Roller
Although the smooth surface of solid stone face rollers has a certain appeal, you can also opt to use studded rollers to further invigorate and refresh the skin. You don’t have to choose between the two, though—this two-in-one massager from Skin Gym conveniently offers both, with a smooth roller on one end and a studded roller on the other. Start with the textured end to wake up the skin, then finish off with the smooth side to depuff and relax. “I love this face roller! I have pretty bad seasonal allergies and it has helped in making my face less swollen—an added bonus,” one reviewer wrote.
10
Best Vibrating Roller: Finishing Touch Flawless Contour Vibrating Facial Roller & Massager
For extra stimulation on the skin, go with a vibrating face roller. This one is designed to boost circulation, promote collagen production, and smooth wrinkles—all in one handy little tool. It comes with a rose quartz vibrating roller and an eye press (that you can use interchangeably) to depuff dark circles under the eyes and even out swollen eyelids. “I love this thing—as a mom of two I suffer from tiredness and puffy eyes. I find this to be so relaxing. I use both pieces, but only use the vibration on my neck and shoulder area when I’m tense. Where has this been all my life??” an Amazon shopper wrote.