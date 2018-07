With so many different options out there, finding the best skincare products for your face can be a lifelong challenge. For this year's Beauty Awards, Health asked a team of experts to test more than 1,000 different formulas to find the ones that really live up to their claims. From a seriously moisturizing night cream to a sheer (yes, really!) zinc sunscreen to a powerful acne spot solution, here are this year's best skincare products for smooth, glowing skin.

Meet the experts: Francesca Fusco, MD, assistant clinical professor of dermatology at the Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City; Health's beauty director, Heather Maffei Muir.