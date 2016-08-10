The Best Skincare Products for Cleansing, Anti-Aging, Moisturizing, and More

Beauty experts share their favorite skincare products for every complexion concern, from combating fine lines to clearing up acne.
When it comes to getting a perfectly clear complexion, we've got you covered. For this year's Beauty Awards, a team of Health editors and beauty experts selected the very best skincare products on the market for your face—from a luxe anti-aging cream to revitalizing serum to the perfect gentle-but-effective makeup remover. The result? Noticeably softer, smoother, and younger-looking skin that has a healthy glow.
Meet our experts: Ilana Blitzer, Health's beauty director; Francesca Fusco, MD, assistant clinical professor of dermatology at the Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City; Deepica Mutyala, TV host and beauty vlogger at youtube.com/deepicam; Jessica Wu, MD, assistant clinical professors of dermatology at the University of Southern California Keck School of Medicine in Los Angeles.
1
Neutrogena Fragrance Free Makeup Cleansing Towelettes
"These even removed three coats of my waterproof mascara," says dermatologist Jessica Wu, MD. Sold!
2
Aveda Tulsara Oleation Oil
Fear cleansing with an oil? Not anymore: "This effectively dissolved and melted my makeup—no oil slick, no residue," reports dermatologist Francesca Fusco, MD.
3
Skin + Pharmacy Advanced Anti-Aging Restoring Retinol Wipes
A gentle form of retinol in an easy-to-swipe-on pad, it's "not the least bit drying or irritating," notes Dr. Fusco.
4
L'Oréal Paris Revitalift Volume Filler Night Cream
What you get: amped-up moisture (thanks to a megadose of hyaluronic acid) and less intense lines by a.m.
5
BareMinerals SkinLongevity Vital Power Infusion
"In a word, it's insta-radiance," says Ilana Blitzer, Health's beauty director. "A quick wake-up call for dull skin."
6
Clarisonic Mia FIT
The classic cleansing brush got a (mini) makeover. Testers loved that it was small enough to throw in a gym bag but still just as efficient as its predecessors.
7
Olay Eyes Ultimate Eye Cream
This vitamin- and peptide-packed formula goes to town de-puffing, smoothing, and brightening. Bonus: its lightweight consistency.
8
Beauty 360 Exfoliate with Blood Orange Dual-Action Facial Cloths
One side cleanses; the other sloughs away dead skin so gently. Dr. Fusco is sold: "Wipe and toss—no mess!"
9
Yes To Coconut Ultra Hydrating Crème Cleanser
The ultimate cleanser victory? "My skin wasn't tight or dry and didn't even need moisturizer after," Dr. Fusco reports.
10
Simple Dual Effect Eye Make-Up Remover
Thanks to the oil-plus-water formula, "it dissolves long-wear liner without leaving lids greasy," beauty blogger Deepica Mutyala says.
11
Kate Somerville EradiKate To-Go Acne Treatment
These portable hygienic swabs pack a generous dose of bacteria-killing sulfur and alpha hydroxy acids.
12
Elizabeth Arden Prevage City Smart
Its zinc, titanium dioxide, and antioxidants are "a triple threat against UV rays and pollutants," says Dr. Wu.
13
GlamGlow Gravitymud
This chrome colored mask "makes for a great selfie," jokes Mutyala, but it was the tightening and slightly lifted appearance after one use that won her over.
14
StriVectin Multi-Action Restorative Cream
Oust everything from dullness to wrinkles with this powerhouse formula that plumps up lines, revives glow, and firms over time.
15
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel with SPF 15
Ideal under makeup, this hyaluronic acid-based moisturizer sinks right in for "hydration without oiliness," says Dr. Wu.