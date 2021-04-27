The 10 Best Face Mists for Instant Hydration, According to Experts
There's just something about a good face mist that feels invigorating. Whether you spritz it on first thing in the morning for a gentle wake-up call or use it when that mid-afternoon tiredness starts to set in, a facial spray gives your skin a quick dose of hydration—not to mention, it just plain feels nice. It's no wonder why dermatologists consider mists to be a fun addition to any skincare regimen.
These are the best face mists that dermatologists recommend to their own patients:
- Best Hydrating: Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Hydrating Toner Mist
- Best Drugstore Option: St. Ives Hydrating Facial Mist
- Best for Sensitive Skin: Eau Thermale Avène Thermal Spring Water Spray
- Best for Glowing Skin: Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Ultra-Fine Mist
- Best for Irritated Skin: Tata Harper Hydrating Hyaluronic Acid Floral Essence
- Best for All-Day Use: Glossier Soothing Face Mist
- Best With SPF: Coola Makeup Setting Spray
- Best Anti-Aging: Orpheus Resurrection Bio-luminous Serum Mist
- Best for Redness: Herbivore Botanicals Natural Rose Hibiscus Hydrating Face Mist
- Best for Acne: Fortify+ Facial Mist
"Face mists are great for a boost of hydration after cleansing or at the end of your skincare regimen. They also prime the skin for makeup, giving the skin a healthy glow," explains Paul Jarrod Frank, MD, a celebrity cosmetic dermatologist. "You can use them anytime throughout the day to refresh dry skin or cool the skin, especially while traveling or during the hot summer months."
Depending on the ingredients, face mists can have a number of different benefits in addition to hydration, like "anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, or UV protecting effects," says dermatologist Joshua Zeichner, MD. "Since mists can be sprayed directly on the skin without you having to touch your face, they can be applied directly over your makeup." So, you can also consider them an easy skincare pick-me-up.
Some dermatologists do point out that face mists aren't necessarily an essential part of a skincare routine. "Since they provide such a fine layer of ingredients onto the skin, they are less likely to work compared to products like lotions or serums," dermatologist Marie Hayag, MD, tells Health. However, if the one you use is formulated with moisturizing, anti-aging elements— like hyaluronic acid or aloe—it can certainly provide some additional benefits when used alongside your non-negotiable products, like a daily moisturizer and face sunscreen.
As with any skincare formula, it's important to choose one targeted to your specific concerns, whether you deal with dryness, sensitivity, acne, or dullness. Keep reading to learn more about the best expert-recommended face mists for every skin type and need.
Best Hydrating: Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Hydrating Toner Mist
“This is a good mist to provide added hydration,” Dr. Hayag says. “It contains hyaluronic acid and keeps skin moisturized.” Because it also acts as a toner (it contains witch hazel, which can help balance oily skin), she recommends using it after cleansing. Then, follow up with a moisturizer to ensure it locks in hydration.
Best Drugstore Option: St. Ives Hydrating Facial Mist
If you’re looking for a face mist you can easily apply throughout the day without messing up your makeup, dermatologist Rachel Nazarian, MD, recommends this budget-friendly option. “It’s a great way to add hydration and a calming, anti-inflammatory effect,” she explains. “Plus, it has a mood-boosting citrus scent.” The paraben-free formula also contains glycerin to help skin retain moisture.
Best for Sensitive Skin: Eau Thermale Avène Thermal Spring Water Spray
If you have sensitive skin, you likely have to be extra careful when picking out products (read: no added fragrances). In that case, French skincare brand Avène’s classic Thermal Spring Water Spray is a great option. “It’s anti-inflammatory, protective, and soothing for anyone with ultra sensitive skin that is prone to irritation, allergy, rosacea, and other breakouts,” says dermatologist Jessica Krant, MD. “The minerals inherent to the thermal spring water itself do the trick.” Over 4,000 Amazon shoppers have given this pick a five-star rating, with some calling it “magical,” especially for eczema-prone skin.
Best for Glowing Skin: Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Ultra-Fine Mist
Dermatologist Hadley King, MD, recommends using this glowy face mist before your moisturizer. “It contains watermelon, hyaluronic acid, and rice germ oil, which hydrates the skin,” she explains. “It also contains hibiscus alpha-hydroxy acids for gentle exfoliation.” One more thing: It smells just like fresh watermelon, so it’s perfect for a midday pick-me-up.
Best for Irritated Skin: Tata Harper Hydrating Hyaluronic Acid Floral Essence
“This mist contains soothing botanical extracts along with hyaluronic acid to calm inflamed skin and offer plumping benefits,” says Dr. Zeichner. You can use the antioxidant-rich formula directly after washing your face and before applying moisturizer to give your skin an extra surge of moisture.
Best for All-Day Use: Glossier Soothing Face Mist
“For the sake of clean beauty, Glossier’s soothing face mist checks most boxes and is highly regarded as a versatile mist,” says plastic surgeon and skincare specialist Alexis Parcells, MD. “With ingredients including rosewater, aloe, and glycerin, this non-irritating formula locks in hydration and keeps your glow throughout the day.” Consider this a budget-friendly option you can keep in your bag at all times.
Best With SPF: Coola Makeup Setting Spray
As a skincare cancer specialist, dermatologist Orit Markowitz, MD, knows a thing or two about SPF—and that’s why she loves this face mist. “It's a great way to set your makeup in the morning, but also I like to recommend it to my patients as an easy way to reapply your SPF in the middle of the day without ruining your makeup,” she tells Health. “It has hyaluronic acid so can aid in refreshing and moisturizing your skin.”
Best Anti-Aging: Orpheus Resurrection Bio-luminous Serum Mist
“Face mists can feel so refreshing, especially as we head into the warmer months or if you're in a dry office all day, you will often find a facial mist on my desk,” says dermatologist Dendy Engelman, MD. She recommends the Orpheus Resurrection Dewy Essence, because it’s “ more like a serum mist, so it feels very hydrating,” she adds. It also contains a peptide complex that can increase collagen production to make skin look plump and fuller over time.
Best for Redness: Herbivore Botanicals Natural Rose Hibiscus Hydrating Face Mist
Dr. Markowitz also considers this mist—made with coconut water, rose water, and hibiscus flower—one of her favorites, especially for irritated skin. “Rosewater is an anti-inflammatory known to reduce the appearance of redness,” she explains. “It is also an antibacterial that can help reduce acne. These two benefits really make rosewater a great ingredient to add to your routine.”
Best for Acne: Fortify+ Facial Mist
“The Fortify+ line is genius because they have found a totally safe, nontoxic mineral that is proven to neutralize bacteria, fungi, and viruses as they land on our skin,” says Dr. Krant, who recommends the brand’s face mist. Formulated to fight bacteria, the alcohol-free spray is certainly great for acne sufferers, but ingredients like hyaluronic acid and aloe vera make it hydrating, too.
