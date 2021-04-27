Some dermatologists do point out that face mists aren't necessarily an essential part of a skincare routine. "Since they provide such a fine layer of ingredients onto the skin, they are less likely to work compared to products like lotions or serums," dermatologist Marie Hayag, MD, tells Health. However, if the one you use is formulated with moisturizing, anti-aging elements— like hyaluronic acid or aloe—it can certainly provide some additional benefits when used alongside your non-negotiable products, like a daily moisturizer and face sunscreen.