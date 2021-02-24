If you’re concerned about how your skin may fare with a chemical exfoliant, a cleanser with exfoliating properties can help treat your complexion without much risk of overdoing it. “I honestly recommend this to everybody—even people with acne or rosacea,” says Palep.

This foamy face wash contains 18% glycolic acid, which she says is considerable—an in-office treatment would have about 30%. What sets this product apart from others on the market is that the acid is in a very pure form and not mixed with many other additives, which is what makes it great for clearing up different skin types, Palep adds. She recommends starting off by using it three times a week and working up to as much as twice a day (as long as you’re not already using another acid, like a retinoid).